Goodyear Fast Facts -- Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 36 – 312 laps / 312 miles

Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz.

Fast Facts for November 4-6, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – Cup teams well-prepared for Phoenix: While NASCAR Cup teams have continually worked on and improved their Next Gen cars over the course of the 2022 season, the Goodyear tire set-up will be one consistent factor at Phoenix Raceway. Cup teams will run the same tire set-up this weekend that they ran at this track in March. They have followed that up by running this same left-side/right-side tire combination at Richmond Raceway in April, World Wide Technology Raceway in June, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July and Richmond again in August. Building that notebook of information on how this tire set-up reacts is a huge advantage for teams as they chase one final victory on the season, and for four drivers, a series championship.

“This is an important weekend for the sport as we crown our 2022 champions,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “In the Cup Series, we’ve had an exciting season with the introduction of the Next Gen car. As has always happened, the learning curve with a new car is steep, and teams work hard at improving their performance as the season goes on. We got up to speed fairly quickly at Phoenix after an organizational test at the track in January and then a race in March. Coming back with this same tire set-up at four more races at three different tracks throughout the spring and summer, Cup teams have been able to remove that variable as they developed their car set-ups. Everyone should know what to expect from this tire set-up, and that helps the teams as they prepare for Championship Weekend.”

Notes – Cup teams return to Phoenix on same tire set-up: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Phoenix in March . . . they also ran this same tire set-up at Gateway, New Hampshire and Richmond this season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars do not run inner liners in their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 33 – 200 laps / 200 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 23 – 150 laps / 150 miles

Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz.

Fast Facts for November 3-5, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Truck: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 28 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Truck teams on popular tire set-up at Phoenix: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Phoenix this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Xfinity teams ran at Phoenix in March . . . these teams have also run this tire set-up at Gateway (Trucks only), Indianapolis Raceway Park (Trucks only), New Hampshire (Xfinity only) and Richmond (both series) this season . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Xfinity and Truck teams will not run liners in their tires at Phoenix.

