ARCA Menards Series West Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ford Mustang Following a breakout year in the ARCA Menards and ARCA East seasons, Taylor Gray will conclude his portion of the ARCA West schedule Friday afternoon.

Gray is coming off a dominant ARCA West performance at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he earned the pole and led 157 laps en route to his second ARCA West win in as many chances in 2022.

The 17-year-old pilot now holds five wins in ARCA West competition, having scored a win in every season he has been old enough to compete.

With Gray's usual number being claimed on the West circuit already, he will utilize the No. 71 for the final event of the 2022 season before transitioning to the NASCAR Truck Series full-time in 2023.

