Boot Barn Back With Gilliland

Todd Gilliland will race the final event of his Cup Series rookie season this weekend at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Boot Barn returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang for their final of four primary races with Gilliland in 2022.

 

In his rookie campaign, Gilliland has garnered one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Gilliland reflects on what has been a learning year for both him and the No. 38 team.
 

"I can’t believe how fast this year has gone by,” Gilliland said. "I have learned so much this year and feel like we have improved as a group. I’m super thankful for my team who has put in countless hours to help me grow on the track.”

 

Gilliland enters the weekend with one Cup Series start under his belt at the Phoenix Raceway. The team finished 19th in the spring and hopes to build off that result on Sunday.

 

“I am excited to get back to Phoenix,” continued Gilliland. “I believe we’re a better team today than we were in March. We want to take everything we’ve learned and have our best race to close out the season.”

 

For the season finale, Gilliland will debut a vibrant Boot Barn car design reflective of the desert valley setting in Phoenix. 

 

“I am thankful to have Boot Barn back on the No. 38 Mustang this weekend,” continued Gilliland. “They are a great partner to work with and our fans really enjoy the engagement with Boot Barn on and off the track. I really hope we can close out the year strong on Sunday with them on board.”

 

Gilliland and the Boot Barn Ford Mustang will hit the track at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

