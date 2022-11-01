Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Fires Up for the Phoenix Grand Finale

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6, 2022. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort has sponsored LFM in the 2022 race season at Auto Club Speedway, the spring Texas Motor Speedway race, Sonoma Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and now at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series finale.

The partnership combines professional stock car racing and SoCal’s entertainment capital. Pala Casino Spa Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 70+ table games, and a 15,000-square-foot casino area; a 507-room non-smoking hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala also offers 8 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

“Our thanks to BJ Mcleod, Matt Tifft, and the entire Live Fast Motorsports Team for their partnership this year and for representing Pala Casino in the 2022 Cup Series,” said Pala Spokesperson, Coley McAvoy. “We wish them the best of luck at Phoenix as we conclude another great year of NASCAR racing.”

“Live Fast Motorsports is super excited to wrap up our second-year in the Cup Series with Pala Casino, Spa Resort for our last race of the 2022 season,” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Pala Casino, Spa and Resort has been a trusted ally to our company since its start. We thank Pala Casino, Spa and Resort for their continued support. After the Phoenix finale race, be sure to extend your west-coast fun by making the 5-hour drive to Pala Casino, Spa and Resort to enjoy their great amenities.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort are excited to finish this second-year partnership strong. Both brands are eager to continue to create positive experiences and memories for their fans and guests.

Tune-in to watch BJ McLeod race in the Pala Casino Spa, Resort No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET on NBC.

Purchase tickets to the race at www.phoenixraceway.com/ championship22-available- inventory//.



For more information about Pala Casino, Spa and Resort, visit www.palacasino.com, www. facebook.com/palacasino, or ww w.twitter.com/palacasino.

LFM PR