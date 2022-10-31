Tuesday, Nov 01

Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 31 106
Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 32nd

FINISH: 31st

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 US Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23rd

FINISH: 18th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Not our day today in Martinsville for our US Air Force team. We need to do better qualifying, especially on the short tracks. We start a little behind the eight ball when we start so far back, so we just need to work on getting better at qualifying so we can focus on making our Camaro’s better throughout the race. The guys did a good job today. They stuck with it and made great changes and had solid pit stops all day. We’ll keep getting better and the finishes will come. On to Phoenix for the last race of the season.”

PGMS PR

