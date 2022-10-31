Tuesday, Nov 01

Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

Monday, Oct 31
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway NK Photography Photo

Xfinity 500
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 28th

Finish: 23rd

 

 

"We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."

 

- AJ Allmendinger

 
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 27th

 

 

"We lacked rear grip starting early on in the race and went down a couple laps. The cautions just fell at the wrong time for us throughout the race, and we just couldn’t get back on the lead lap. We will go back to the drawing board for when we come back to Martinsville next season and see if we can finish on a strong note in Phoenix."

 

- Justin Haley

Dead On Tools 250
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 37th

Stage 1 Finish: 19th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 8th

 

“Tough weekend without a doubt. I put us in a hole during practice, but fortunately we were able to dig ourselves out about halfway through the race and salvage a top 10. I’m so proud of all these Kaulig Racing guys. I can’t put into words how thankful I am for their effort and dedication. We will look forward to better days ahead."

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finish: 16th

 

"We weren’t super happy with the handling of our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy to begin the race, but we just kept making adjustments and had a good tire strategy. We had better tires than Justin (Allgaier), so I just thought I needed to go quickly. When I leaned on him, I knew he was going to lean on me back, so I think it was good, hard racing. It’s unfortunate our tire got cut down, but when you’re banging fenders like that, there’s always that risk. We knew what was on the line, and we did everything we could."

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 36th

Finish: 37th

 

"It was just a disappointing day for us in our No. 10 StormX Chevy. I just wheel hopped into turn 3, the same way Daniel (Hemric) did in practice. It was my fault. We had this race circled on our calendars and thought we would be there at the end. Hopefully we can finish out the season strong in Phoenix."

 

 

- Landon Cassill

