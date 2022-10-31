Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Start: 9th Stage 1 Finish: 8th Stage 2 Finish: 3rd Finish: 16th "We weren’t super happy with the handling of our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy to begin the race, but we just kept making adjustments and had a good tire strategy. We had better tires than Justin (Allgaier), so I just thought I needed to go quickly. When I leaned on him, I knew he was going to lean on me back, so I think it was good, hard racing. It’s unfortunate our tire got cut down, but when you’re banging fenders like that, there’s always that risk. We knew what was on the line, and we did everything we could." - AJ Allmendinger