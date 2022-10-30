Hooters and Chase Elliott Launch Virtual Restaurant

Delivery drivers, start your engines. Hooters, “The Official Home of Race Fans,” and racing superstar Chase Elliott are shifting their partnership into higher gear by launching Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant designed to satisfy the appetites of fans craving a dippable snack or savory meal at home or on the go.

Nearly 200 Hooters restaurants throughout the country are now offering Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, named for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, exclusively on delivery platforms DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

“I’m excited to launch a menu that fuels fans’ love for delicious Hooters chicken, starters and sides,” Elliott said. “I have the best fans in the world, so I know they will enjoy trying this cool new concept and make an order for race day or during the week like I do.”

Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders are prepared in a variety of mouth-watering flavors including 14 craveable sauces. These signature products are offered with ranch or bleu cheese, along with popular sides such as waffle fries or tots.

Additional boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, buffalo chicken salads and beverages will also be available in the virtual restaurant. Two fan-favorite starters - fried pickles and mozzarella cheese sticks – round out the menu available on popular delivery apps.

“Virtual concepts have been an important part of our off-premises growth strategy since 2019,” explained Marc Butler, SVP, Strategic Planning / Off Premise for Hooters of America. “Hooters is very well known for our great wings, but awareness is lower for other menu segments such as tenders, burgers and seafood. Incorporating Chase into this virtual concept will help us create greater awareness, attract a new audience and grow our business with racing aficionados who can share in food and fandom.”

“As the most popular driver in racing today, Chase has a fantastic connection with our restaurant clientele no matter where they are ordering our famous foods, so it’s a natural we’d create a line extension together,” said Hooters CMO Bruce Skala. “We’re launching the virtual concept out of 196 of our restaurants, so check your apps to see if Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders delivery is now available in your hometown.”

Hooters also announced a special incentive on one of its partner platforms for those who want to be among the first to order Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders. For a limited time through the end of the year, DoorDash is offering a 30% off deal up to $12 for first-time order customers who use the code NASCAR30.