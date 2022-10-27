NASCAR Championship 4 to Be Decided at Martinsville Speedway This Weekend on NBC and Peacock

The 2022 Championship 4 will be decided in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., this weekend on NBC and Peacock.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leaving three positions up for grabs at the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 8

Driver Points Joey Logano 4106 (Advanced to Championship 4) Ross Chastain 4101 Chase Elliott 4093 William Byron 4087 Denny Hamlin 4082 Ryan Blaney 4069 Christopher Bell 4054 Chase Briscoe 4043

NASCAR: CUP SERIES XFINITY 500 & XFINITY SERIES DEAD ON TOOLS 250

The remaining three Cup Series Championship 4 drivers will be determined this Sunday at Martinsville to join Joey Logano in the race for the title next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Four Playoff Round of 8 contenders have won in the past at the short track including five-time winner Denny Hamlin (2008, 2009, twice in 2010, 2015), Chase Elliott (2020), William Byron (April 2022), and Logano (2018). Ross Chastain and William Byron, currently in second and fourth place in points, respectively, are vying for their first Championship 4 appearance.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will be presented this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and Countdown to Green will begin pre-race coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 finale, the Dead On Tools 250, will be presented this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with an hour-long edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Noah Gragson joined Josh Berry in clinching a spot in the Championship 4 with his win last weekend at Homestead-Miami leaving two open positions in the title race.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from Martinsville Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and racing icon Kyle Petty Saturday and Sunday.

Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Burton (1997), and Jarrett (2001) own Cup Series victories at Martinsville.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway next weekend on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, Dillon Welch

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 30 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season continues this weekend at Glen Helen Park in San Bernardino, Calif., live Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Ken and Lia Block, Brian Deegan, Leticia Bufoni and Jenson Button. Yesterday, Pastrana joined NASCAR America Motormouths to preview the race and can be viewed here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Marcus Smith joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. USA Network will also present the episode starring Smith this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode nine of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be available to stream on Peacock on Friday. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

