The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a Behavioral penalty issued on Oct. 11, 2022 to driver Cole Custer, crew chief Mike Shiplett and team owner Gene Haas in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 4.3.A NASCAR Member Conduct; 4.4.C NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines; 5.5 Performance Obligations. The penalties issued were the loss of 50 championship driver and owner points, a $100,000 fine to the driver and a $100,000 fine and indefinite suspension to the crew chief.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty issued by NASCAR.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Dixon Johnston

Mr. Bill Mullis

Mr. Dale Pinilis

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR