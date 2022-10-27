NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Xfinity 500

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

The Date: Sunday, October 30

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,132,735

TV: NBC, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 263 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 130),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 260), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Dead On Tools 250

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 29

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,339,357

TV: NBC, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Lucas Oil 150

The Place: Phoenix Raceway

The Date: Friday, November 4

The Time: 10 p.m. ET

The Purse: $817,025

TV: FS1, 9 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 150 miles (150 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 150)

NASCAR Cup Series

Historic Martinsville Speedway ready to finalize NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

Known as one of the best tracks to settle a score or decide who gets to advance on for a championship in an elimination race, the historic 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway will once again play host to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 elimination race, the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The 2022 season marks the 19th year Martinsville Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, and the third-time the track has hosted the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – the Round of 8 elimination race (Race No. 9 of 10).

Since the inception of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2004, Martinsville Speedway has occupied three distinct positions on the postseason schedule; from 2004 – 2010 (seven seasons) Martinsville hosted the sixth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Then from 2011 – 2019 (nine seasons) Martinsville Speedway hosted the seventh race in the Playoffs and from 2020 – 2022 (three seasons) Martinsville has hosted the ninth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – the Round of 8 elimination race that will decide the Championship 4. Martinsville Speedway is the third different track to host the ninth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; joining Darlington Raceway (2004) and Phoenix Raceway (2005-2019).

A total of 10 different drivers have won a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in postseason wins at Martinsville Speedway with six Playoff victories (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2016). Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in postseason wins at Martinsville with two Playoff victories (2009, 2010). Hamlin is joined by two other active Playoff contenders that have also won a Playoff race at Martinsville, Joey Logano (2018) and Chase Elliott (2020).

NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway Playoff Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winner Date Race No. Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 24, 2004 32 Martinsville Jeff Gordon Sunday, October 23, 2005 32 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 22, 2006 32 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 21, 2007 32 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 19, 2008 32 Martinsville Denny Hamlin Sunday, October 25, 2009 32 Martinsville Denny Hamlin Sunday, October 24, 2010 32 Martinsville Tony Stewart Sunday, October 30, 2011 33 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 28, 2012 33 Martinsville Jeff Gordon Sunday, October 27, 2013 33 Martinsville Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, October 26, 2014 33 Martinsville Jeff Gordon Sunday, November 1, 2015 33 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 30, 2016 33 Martinsville Kyle Busch Sunday, October 29, 2017 33 Martinsville Joey Logano Sunday, October 28, 2018 33 Martinsville Martin Truex Jr Sunday, October 27, 2019 33 Martinsville Chase Elliott Sunday, November 1, 2020 35 Martinsville Alex Bowman Sunday, October 31, 2021 35

A total of 11 different drivers have won the ninth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Jimmie Johnson (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009) and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (2006, 2012, 2013, 2014) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins in the ninth race of the postseason with four victories each. Plus, four active NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders have won the ninth race in the Playoffs previously, Joey Logano won at Phoenix in 2016, Denny Hamlin won at Phoenix in 2019 and Chase Elliott won at Martinsville in 2020.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race No. 9 - Race Winners Track Race Winners Date Darlington Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 14, 2004 Phoenix Kyle Busch Sunday, November 13, 2005 Phoenix Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 12, 2006 Phoenix Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 11, 2007 Phoenix Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 9, 2008 Phoenix Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 15, 2009 Phoenix Carl Edwards Sunday, November 14, 2010 Phoenix Kasey Kahne Sunday, November 13, 2011 Phoenix Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 11, 2012 Phoenix Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 10, 2013 Phoenix Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 9, 2014 Phoenix Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, November 15, 2015 Phoenix Joey Logano Sunday, November 13, 2016 Phoenix Matt Kenseth Sunday, November 12, 2017 Phoenix Kyle Busch Sunday, November 11, 2018 Phoenix Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 10, 2019 Martinsville Chase Elliott Sunday, November 1, 2020 Martinsville Alex Bowman Sunday, October 31, 2021

Seven times the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway has gone on to win the title that same season – tied with Homestead-Miami Speedway for the most of tracks on the Playoff schedule – (2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2016, 2018, 2020).

In 2006, Jimmie Johnson won from the ninth starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first of seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. It was his only win during the 2006 Playoffs.

In 2007, Jimmie Johnson won from the fourth starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship that same season. The Playoff victory was the first of a record setting four straight postseason wins during the 2007 Playoffs (Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas and Phoenix).

In 2008, Jimmie Johnson won from the first starting position at Martinsville Speedway (Qualifying was cancelled), then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was his second of three victories during the 2008 Playoffs.

In 2011, Tony Stewart won from the fourth starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the seventh race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was one of a record setting five Playoff victories for Stewart during the 2011 postseason.

In 2016, Jimmie Johnson won from the third starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the seventh race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his record tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was his second of three Playoff victories during the 2016 postseason.

In 2018, Joey Logano won from the 10th starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the seventh race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was his first of two Playoff victories during the 2018 postseason.

In 2020, Chase Elliott won from the eighth starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the ninth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was his second of three victories during the 2020 postseason.

The worst finish in a Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway by a driver that went on to win the title the same season was 33rd by Kevin Harvick in 2014 – that season Martinsville Speedway was the seventh race in the Playoffs.

Five times the winner of the ninth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title that same season: (2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2020).

In 2007, Jimmie Johnson won from the sixth starting position at Phoenix Raceway, then the ninth race of the postseason, and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship. The Playoff victory was the fourth of a record setting four straight postseason wins during the 2007 Playoffs (Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas and Phoenix).

In 2008, Jimmie Johnson won from the pole at Phoenix Raceway, then the ninth race of the postseason, and went on to win his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship. The win was his third of three victories during the 2008 Playoffs.

In 2009, Jimmie Johnson won from the third starting position at Phoenix Raceway, then the ninth race of the postseason, and went on to win his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship. The victory was his fourth of four wins during the 2009 postseason.

In 2014, Kevin Harvick won from the third starting position at Phoenix Raceway, then the ninth race of the postseason, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Harvick faced elimination from the Playoffs heading into this race and become the first to clinch his spot in the Championship 4 by winning the Round of 8 elimination race. The win was also his second of three Playoff victories during the 2014 postseason.

In 2020, Chase Elliott won from the eighth starting position at Martinsville Speedway, then the ninth race of the postseason, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. With the win Elliott became the second driver to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round by winning the Round of 8 elimination race - joining Kevin Harvick (2014). The win was his second of three Playoff victories during the 2020 postseason.

The worst finish in the ninth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by a driver that went on to win the title that same season:

At Phoenix, 38th by Jimmie Johnson in 2016.

At Darlington, sixth by Kurt Busch in 2004.

At Martinsville, 14th by Kyle Larson in 2021.

Three times non-Playoff drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway: (2005, 2014, 2021).

In 2005, Jeff Gordon was ranked 15th in the points at the time of his Playoff win at Martinsville.

In 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 11th in points at the time of the win. Earnhardt Jr. had made the Playoffs in 2014 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2021, Alex Bowman was 14th in points at the time of the win at Martinsville Speedway, the ninth race of the postseason. Bowman had made the Playoffs in 2021 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

Five times non-Playoff drivers have won the ninth Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason: (2005, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2021).

In 2005, Kyle Busch was ranked 19th in the points at the time of the win at Phoenix.

In 2011, Kasey Kahne was ranked 14th in the points at the time of the win at Phoenix.

In 2015, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh in points at the time of the win at Phoenix. Earnhardt Jr. had made the Playoffs in 2015 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2017, Matt Kenseth was seventh in points at the time of the win at Phoenix. Kenseth had made the Playoffs in 2017 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2021, Alex Bowman was 14th in points at the time of the win at Martinsville Speedway, the ninth race of the postseason. Bowman had made the Playoffs in 2021 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

To catch all the side-by-side action the NASCAR Cup Series is known for make sure to tune-in to practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying on the USA Network at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 29.

Clinch Scenarios: The penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway offers one last opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 for seven postseason challengers to earn their spot in the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway on November 6. Only one of the coveted four spots are spoken for, thanks to Team Penske’s Joey Logano taking the victory at the Round of 8 opener in Las Vegas. That leaves three spots open, and with Kyle Larson, who is already eliminated from the Playoffs, winning last weekend at Homestead-Miami, we know at least two of three spots will be claimed by drivers on points.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Joey Logano.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott or William Byron.

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 36 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 45 points

William Byron: Would clinch with 51 points

Denny Hamlin: Could only clinch with help

Ryan Blaney: Could only clinch with help

Christopher Bell: Could only clinch with help

Chase Briscoe: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Denny Hamlin or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 41 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 50 points

William Byron: Could only clinch with help

Denny Hamlin: Could only clinch with help

Ryan Blaney: Could only clinch with help

Christopher Bell: Could only clinch with help

Chase Briscoe: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Homestead-Miami Speedway Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts +/- Cutoff 1 Joey Logano 4,106 34 3 6 26 In On Wins 2 Ross Chastain 4,101 34 2 6 21 19 3 Chase Elliott 4,093 34 5 6 46 11 4 William Byron 4,087 34 2 4 15 5 5 Denny Hamlin 4,082 34 2 3 13 -5 6 Ryan Blaney 4,069 34 0 8 15 -18 7 Christopher Bell 4,054 34 2 4 18 -33 8 Chase Briscoe 4,043 34 1 4 9 -44 9 Kyle Larson 2,266 34 3 6 20 Eliminated From The Playoffs 10 Daniel Suarez 2,230 34 1 2 7 11 Austin Dillon 2,200 34 1 0 5 12 Tyler Reddick 2,195 34 3 2 17 13 Austin Cindric # 2,187 34 1 1 6 14 Kyle Busch 2,186 34 1 3 10 15 Alex Bowman 2,104 30 1 2 7 16 Kevin Harvick 2,064 34 2 0 12

Final chance for Playoff contenders to race their way into the Championship 4

Currently, Joey Logano is the only NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender to secure his spot in the Championship 4 and did so by winning the first race in the Round of 8 at Las Vegas. It is the fifth-time in his career he has advanced the Playoffs’ final round (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022). That leaves just three spots up for grabs among the seven remaining Playoff challengers and since the introduction of the ‘elimination-style’ format in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2014, racing your way into the Championship 4 Round in the ninth and final cutoff race of the Round of 8 has proven to be much more difficult than one might expect with only four drivers accomplishing the feat in the last eight seasons.

2014: Heading to Phoenix Raceway (the ninth race of the Playoffs) in 2014, Kevin Harvick was ranked eighth in the Playoff standings, six points back from NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in the fourth and final transfer position to the Championship 4 Round. Kevin Harvick won the race at Phoenix and automatically advanced to the final round. Jeff Gordon finished runner-up, but it was not enough and was bounced out of the Playoffs. Harvick would go on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2014 by winning again the following weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the championship finale – it was the inaugural year of the elimination-style format in the postseason.

2015: The four drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline heading into the ninth race of the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race at Phoenix Raceway – Carl Edwards (-7 points from Martin Truex Jr. in the fourth and final transfer position on points), Brad Keselowski (-19), Kurt Busch (-28) and Joey Logano (-63) – all failed to advance to the Championship 4 Round and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Phoenix race. At Phoenix, Truex finished 14th, Logano finished third, Kurt Busch finished seventh, Keselowski finished ninth and Carl Edwards finished 12th.

2016: The four drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline without a win heading into the ninth race of the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race at Phoenix Raceway – Matt Kenseth (-1 point from the cutoff), Denny Hamlin (-2), Kevin Harvick (-18) and Kurt Busch (-34) – all failed to advance to the Championship 4 Round and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Phoenix race. At Phoenix, Harvick finished fourth, Kurt Busch finished fifth, Hamlin finished seventh and Matt Kenseth finished 21st.

2017: The four drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline heading into the ninth race of the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race at Phoenix Raceway – Denny Hamlin (-19 points from the cutoff), Ryan Blaney (-22), Chase Elliott (-49) and Jimmie Johnson (-51) – all failed to advance to the Championship 4 and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Phoenix race. At Phoenix, Elliott finished second, Blaney finished 17th, Hamlin finished 35th and Jimmie Johnson finished 39th.

2018: The four drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline heading into the ninth race of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race at Phoenix Raceway – Kurt Busch (-3 points from the cutoff), Chase Elliott (-17), Aric Almirola (-35) and Clint Bowyer (-51) – all failed to advance to the Championship 4 Round and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Phoenix race. At Phoenix, Almirola finished fourth, Elliott finished 23rd, Kurt Busch finished 32nd and Clint Bowyer finished 35th.

2019: Heading to Phoenix Raceway (the ninth race of the Playoffs) in 2019, Denny Hamlin was ranked fifth in the Playoff standings, 20 points back from Joey Logano in the fourth and final transfer position to the Championship 4 Round. Denny Hamlin won the race at Phoenix and automatically advanced to the final round. Joey Logano finished ninth, but it was not enough and was eliminated from the Playoffs. Hamlin would go on to finish the season fourth in the championship standings.

2020: Heading to Martinsville Speedway (the ninth race of the Playoffs) in 2020, Joey Logano had secured his spot in the Championship 4 Round by winning at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 8 leaving three spots up for grabs. The drivers ranked below the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round cutline were Alex Bowman (-25), Chase Elliott (-25), Martin Truex Jr. (-36) and Kurt Busch (-81). Chase Elliott would go on to win the Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway clinching his spot in the Championship 4 and bouncing Kevin Harvick (17th-place finish) out of the final round. Kurt Buch (fifth-place finish), Alex Bowman (sixth) and Martin Truex Jr. (22nd) all failed to make the Championship 4 Round and were eliminated from the Playoffs following Martinsville.

2021: Heading to Martinsville Speedway (the ninth race of the Playoffs) in 2021, Kyle Larson had secured his spot in the Championship 4 Round by winning at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 8 leaving three spots up for grabs. Kyle Busch was ranked in the fourth and final transfer positions on points, and the drivers ranked below the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round cutline were Ryan Blaney (-1 point from the Championship 4 cutline), Martin Truex Jr. (-3) Brad Keselowski (-6) and Joey Logano (-26). Alex Bowman, a non-Playoff driver would win the Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway and Martin Truex Jr. would race his way into the Championship 4 Round by earning more stage points during the race and finishing fourth at Martinsville Speedway eliminating his teammate Kyle Busch from the postseason. Kyle Busch (runner-up finish), Ryan Blaney (11th-place finish), Brad Keselowski (third-place finish) and Joey Logano (10th-place finish) all failed to make the Championship 4 Round and were eliminated from the Playoffs following Martinsville.

A little more history on the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Opened in September 1947 by H. Clay Earles, Martinsville Speedway, originally a dirt track, is one of the oldest continuously-operating racetracks in the United States. The first NASCAR-sanctioned race at Martinsville Speedway was on July 4, 1948. The first NASCAR Cup Series race was on September 25, 1949 and the race was won by Red Byron in Raymond Park’s 1949 Oldsmobile.

The track has undergone several changes over the years, in 1955 the track was paved and the first 500-lap event at Martinsville Speedway was in 1956. Concrete corners were added atop the asphalt in 1976 and the track added LED lighting during the 2016-2017 offseason. In total, there have been 147 NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway, one race in the inaugural year and two races per year since 1950.

Over the years, 61 different drivers have won at least one pole at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, and 28 of the 61 have won multiple poles. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the series in poles at Martinsville Speedway with eight (1979, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1992). Five of the 61 NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway pole winners are active this weekend, led by Joey Logano with five Martinsville poles (2015 sweep, spring 2016, fall 2017, spring 2019).

Active Martinsville Pole Winners Poles Seasons Joey Logano 5 2019, '17, '16, '15 sweep Denny Hamlin 4 2019, '13, '10, '07 Kyle Busch 2 2018, '14 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Martin Truex Jr 1 2016

A total of 56 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won a race at Martinsville Speedway, and 27 of the 56 different NASCAR Cup Series winners at Martinsville Speedway have won multiple times. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Martinsville Speedway with 15 victories (1960, 1962, 1963, 1967 sweep, 1968, 1969 sweep, 1970, 1971, 1972 sweep, 1973, 1975, 1979). Eight of the 56 NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway race winners are active this weekend, led by Denny Hamlin with five Martinsville Cup Series victories (2008, 2009, 2010 sweep, 2015).

Active Martinsville Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 5 2015, '10 sweep, '09, '08 Martin Truex Jr 3 2021, '20, '19 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, '17 Kyle Busch 2 2017, '16 William Byron 1 2022 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Joey Logano 1 2018 Kevin Harvick 1 2011

Above The Cutline: Chastain, Elliott, Byron will look to hold on at Martinsville

The three drivers above the cutoff for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round – Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (+19), and Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (+11) and William Byron (+5) – will have to be a their best this weekend at Martinsville Speedway to hold off the four drivers below the cutline vying for their positions.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as the highest ranked driver not already locked into the Championship 4 Round with 19 points above the cutline. Chastain is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and in his first appearance in the Playoffs. The Florida native has made seven series starts at the Martinsville short track, posting one top five, one top 10 and an average finish of 24.3. He finished fifth at Martinsville earlier this season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott arrives at Martinsville Speedway this weekend sitting 11 points above the Championship 4 Round cutline – the second largest cushion of points among the seven contenders vying for the remaining three spots. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2022 Regular Series Champion, Elliott, is on the hunt for his third consecutive career appearance in the Championship 4 Round (2020, 2021). And Elliott is no stranger to winning his way into the Championship 4 Round at Martinsville, as he accomplished the feat in 2020. In 14 career starts at 0.526-mile track, the Georgia native has made 14 series starts putting up one pole, one win (2020), five top fives and eight top 10s. His average finish at Martinsville is 13.4. He finished 10th at Martinsville earlier this season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is showing up to Martinsville with a lot of confidence this weekend, as he is the most recent winner at the 0.526-mile short track earlier this season. Byron is on a quest to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his Cup career and in his fourth appearance in the Playoffs. The North Carolina native has made nine starts at Martinsville Speedway collecting one win (2022), four top fives and five top 10s. His average finish at the Virginia short track 15.1.

Outside Looking In: Hamlin, Blaney, Bell, Briscoe have one shot left to make Championship 4 Round

It all comes down to this weekend at Martinsville Speedway and the Xfinity 500 (Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) to decide who will move on and compete for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6. Four drivers are facing elimination heading into this weekend – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (-5), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (-18), Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell (-33) and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe (-44) – and will have to battle it out to earn their spot in the Playoffs’ final round.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin is the postseason veteran of the four drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline heading into this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, looking to make the final Playoff round for the fifth-time in his career (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021). Currently, five points back William Byron in the fourth and final transfer spot on points, if Hamlin or Bell do not make the Championship 4 Round this season it will be the first time since the inception of the elimination-style format in 2014 Joe Gibbs Racing has not occupied at least one spot in Championship 4. Fortunately for Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin, Martinsville Speedway is one of his best tracks, and considered one of his home tracks. In 33 career Cup starts at the 0.526-mile short track, the Virginia native has accumulated four poles, five wins (most among active drivers), 16 top fives and 22 top 10s. His average finish at Martinsville is 10.7 – second only to Ryan Blaney’s 10.2 amongst Playoff contenders. Hamlin will look to rebound from his performance at Martinsville earlier this season where he finished 28th the last car on the lead lap.

Even with a decent points deficit to overcome to make the Championship 4 Round (-18 points), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney heads to Martinsville Speedway knowing he has shot because he has run well at the 0.526-mile ‘paper-clip’ shaped track. Blaney is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and in his sixth appearance in the Playoffs. The North Carolina native has made 13 series starts at Martinsville Speedway posting six top fives and seven top 10s. He leads all eight remaining Playoff contenders in average finish at Martinsville with a 10.2, and he finished fourth there earlier this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell has been on a roller coaster of a Playoff run this season and facing elimination and overcoming the odds are not an issue for this young superstar. Bell won his way into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 with a victory at Charlotte Road Course and this weekend heads to Martinsville Speedway in nearly the same circumstance, facing elimination (-33 points) with one race left to earn a spot in the next round. Bell is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career and in just his second postseason appearance. In five series starts at Martinsville, Bell has amassed one top-10 finish and has an average finish of 17.4. He finished 20th at Martinsville earlier this season.

Facing a must-win situation, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe has nothing to lose and everything to gain. The Indiana native is buried in a deficit of points, 44 markers back from the Championship 4 Round cutline, and is looking to earn a spot in the Playoffs final round for the first-time in his first postseason appearance. Briscoe has made three career starts at Martinsville (the fewest among Playoff contenders) putting up one top-10 finish. His average finish at 0.526-mile short track is 19.3. He finished ninth at Martinsville early this season.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Chase Elliott’s record of fewest starts before earning a spot in the Champ 4 is in jeopardy – Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott currently holds the record for the fewest starts in the NASCAR Cup Series prior to earning a spot in the Championship 4 Round at 184 starts in 2020 championship season. But with several Playoff contenders making such deep dives into the postseason so early in their careers this year, Elliott’s record could be in jeopardy.

Currently, four drivers have the opportunity to become the driver with the fewest starts before making the Championship 4 and they are William Byron at 179 starts following Martinsville this weekend, Ross Chastain (150 starts), Christopher Bell (107 starts) and Chase Briscoe (71 starts).

NASCAR Cup Series Featured Matchups: Xfinity 500 – Below is a close look at the featured matchups fans can bet on heading into this weekend’s event.

Kyle Larson vs. Martin Truex Jr.

What a dominate race it was for Kyle Larson at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 199 laps en route to a victory. Despite no longer being in the Playoffs, Larson captured his first win at the 1.5-mile track With only two weeks left in the season, both Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are out of the Driver Playoffs. But that hasn’t stopped them from racing hard and competing for wins down the stretch. This week we head to Martinsville, which has been historically known as one of Martin Truex Jr.’s best tracks. Watching these two competitors race with their teammates who are in the Playoffs will be one of the best parts of the race on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin vs. William Byron

The final spot in the Championship 4 Round could come down to Denny Hamlin and William Byron. Byron currently sits five points above Hamlin for the final spot, despite Hamlin finishing seventh and Byron finishing 14th at Homestead last weekend. Stage points were critical in Miami for Byron, who won the pole and finished second and third in Stage 1 and 2. Byron won earlier this year at Martinsville, and if he wins again, he won’t have to worry about the points. He has four top fives in his last seven races at Martinsville, while Hamlin has three. Back in his home state, Hamlin will be looking to run his best race of the season as he chases his elusive first championship.

Ross Chastain vs. Chase Elliott

Finishing second, Ross Chastain was unable to track down the best car in the field at Homestead-Miami as Kyle Larson took home the victory. Chase Elliott finished 14th, but both him and Chastain are in a good position heading into the final race before the season finale at Phoenix. Both guys need stage points and a solid finish, so that will be the goal as they push to point or win their way to Phoenix. This is also one of Elliott’s best tracks, as he has the highest driver rating in the field at 117.3 and won this Playoff race in 2020.

Christopher Bell vs. Ryan Blaney

It’s been a string of bad luck in the Round of 8 for both Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney. Both Bell and Blaney had two of the best cars in Las Vegas, but Bell was taken out early and Blaney had an incident while in first place late in the race. Now, they both sit below the cutline. Blaney is only 18 points behind the cutline, so he could conceivably point his way to Phoenix. Bell is 33 points back, so he finds himself in a similar predicament to the Roval, where he won his way into the Round of 8. If either of these drivers want to ensure a spot in the Championship 4 Round, they might have to be the first to cross the finish line in Martinsville.

Cup Milestone Starts To Watch For This Season – Two drivers will be making milestone starts in the last two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. This weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain will be making 150th NASCAR Cup Series career start. Then next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Spire Motorsport’s Corey LaJoie will be making his 200th NASCAR Cup Series career start.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville short track to host Playoffs Round of 8 elimination race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend and is now heading into its penultimate race of the season, the Dead On Tools 250 taking place at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

The half-mile track located in Virginia has hosted 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, producing 24 different race winners and 19 different pole winners. The inaugural Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway was on March 28, 1982 and was won by Sam Ard.

Ty Gibbs sits as the track’s youngest Xfinity Series pole winner, claiming the award earlier this season at 19 years, six months and four days old. With the pole award, he also set the track’s qualifying record at 95.985 mph. Harrison Burton became the youngest winner at 20 years and 22 days old but it’s Sam Ard who set the race record in 1982 with a speed of 79.607 mph.

Only six Xfinity races have been won from the pole or first starting position at Martinsville, most recently by Jimmy Hensley on Nov. 1, 1987. Hensley also holds the record for most lead lap finishes (14) and is tied with Tommy Houston for most top 10s at 17.

Playoff driver Brandon Jones is the most recent winner at the track, snagging the checkered flag by a margin of victory of .677 seconds earlier this season. Playoff drivers AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs also finished inside the top-10 when the series ran at Martinsville earlier this year.

This season will be the third consecutive year that Martinsville Speedway serves as the penultimate, or sixth race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, the elimination race of the Round of 8 (2020 – 2022). The track was not on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule from 2007 to 2019. Two drivers have won the two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff races at Martinsville – Harrison Burton grabbed the victory in 2020 and Noah Gragson won in 2021.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice on Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

Down To The Wire: Martinsville Speedway to determine the 2022 Championship 4 contenders

JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have each clinched their spots in the Championship 4 Round with their respective wins in the Round of 8 (Berry at Las Vegas and Gragson at Homestead-Miami). With only one race remaining to determine which two drivers will be joining Berry and Gragson in Phoenix, the remaining six Playoff drivers will be sure to put on a show as they fight to the finish line. Keep in mind, with two spots still available at least one will advance on points. Let’s take a look at what it’s going to take for each driver to race their way into the Championship 4 Round:

Already Clinched

The following two drivers have clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Noah Gragson, Josh Berry.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ty Gibbs or AJ Allmendinger.

Ty Gibbs: Would clinch with 26 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 51 points

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Sam Mayer: Could only clinch with help

Brandon Jones: Could only clinch with help (cannot clinch on points if AJ wins)

If there is a new winner from Justin Allgaier or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the second winless driver in the standings.

Ty Gibbs: Would clinch with 31 points

AJ Allmendinger: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Sam Mayer: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones.

Put it all on the line

The six postseason challengers who have not clinched their spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round will have to go big or go home this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. With Noah Gragson’s win at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, he sits as the standing’s leader with 3,169 points. Josh Berry ranks second in the Playoff standings outlook with his win at Las Vegas and has 3,095 points. Sliding into third is Ty Gibbs with 3,138 points with AJ Allmendinger right behind him in fourth 3,113 points.

Justin Allgaier lies just outside the final round’s cutline with 3,108 points (-5 points back). Just two points behind Allgaier is rookie Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Brandon Jones (-38).

This season will mark the second-time in Gragson’s career he has qualified for the Championship 4 Round in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2021, 2022) and this will be his JRM teammate Berry’s first career appearance in the series’ final round. Justin Allgaier is looking to make the Championship 4 Round for a series leading fifth-time in his career (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger is looking to make the final round for the second straight season (2021). The remaining four drivers – Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones are all looking to earn their first appearance in the Championship 4.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Homestead-Miami Speedway Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts +/- Cutoff 1 Noah Gragson 3,169 31 8 16 56 In On Wins 2 Josh Berry 3,095 31 3 6 22 3 Ty Gibbs 3,138 31 5 7 38 30 4 AJ Allmendinger 3,113 31 5 4 44 5 5 Justin Allgaier 3,108 31 3 8 33 -5 6 Austin Hill 3,106 31 2 3 18 -7 7 Sam Mayer 3,085 31 0 2 5 -28 8 Brandon Jones 3,075 31 1 2 11 -38 9 Daniel Hemric 2,162 31 0 3 3 Eliminated From The Playoffs 10 Riley Herbst 2,128 31 0 0 2 11 Ryan Sieg 2,103 31 0 1 1 12 Jeremy Clements 2,039 31 1 0 5

Evaluating the Xfinity Playoff field for Martinsville Speedway

Two spots are still up for grabs to make the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round and considering a few of our Playoff drivers have posted wins at the Martinsville half-mile track, anyone could end up in Victory Lane this weekend.

Noah Gragson: The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has already clinched his spot in the Championship 4 Round, but he could very well rack up another Playoff win this weekend. In his four starts at Martinsville Speedway, he has posted one win (2021), three top fives and three top 10s. He has led 211 laps and has an average start of 5.5 and an average finish of 6.5. Plus, he is the defending winner of this Playoff race last season.

Josh Berry: The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was the first Round of 8 Playoff driver to clinch his spot for the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway next weekend, but he could once again take the checkered flag this weekend. In his three starts at Martinsville, he has posted one win (2021), one top five and one top 10. He has led 95 laps with an average start of 22.7 and an average finish of 16.0.

Ty Gibbs: The driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has three starts at the Martinsville short track and has posted one top five, two top 10s and one pole (2022). He has led 241 laps and has an average start of 6.3 and an average finish of 13.0.

AJ Allmendinger: The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has given Martinsville Speedway a go four times in his Xfinity career. He has posted one top five, two top 10s and has led 68 laps. He has an average start of 13.8 and an average finish of 12.3.

Justin Allgaier: The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has four starts at the half-mile Virginia track, posting two top fives and three top 10s. He has an average start of 3.8 and an average finish of 11.3.

Austin Hill: The driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet made his first start at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season. He finished in fourth.



Sam Mayer: The driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has two starts at Martinsville with two top fives and two top 10s. He has an average finish of 16.0 and an average finish of 4.5.

Brandon Jones: The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has posted four starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win (2022), two top fives and four top 10s. He has led 44 laps and has an average start of 12.8 and an average finish of 5.3.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Update – The only rookie in the 2022 Playoffs, Austin Hill continues to lead the Sunoco Xfinity Series rookie class with 3,106 points. Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed slides in next with 674 points.

Kyle Sieg sits in third with 182 points and Jesse Iwuji takes the final rookie spot with 94 points.

Manufacturer Update – Chevrolet is leading the competition with 24 wins coming from Austin Hill (two) Noah Gragson (eight), AJ Allmendinger (five), Josh Berry (three), Justin Allgaier (three), Tyler Reddick (one), Kyle Larson (one) and Jeremy Clements (one).

Toyota has racked up six wins in the Xfinity Series from Ty Gibbs (five) and Brandon Jones (one).

Ford has had one Xfinity Series win this season that came from Cole Custer.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

The Stage Is Set: Phoenix Raceway up next for the Championship 4 Round

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series concluded the Playoffs Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, locking in the four drivers that will compete to take home the title and be named the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion.

With another win by ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski last Saturday in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami, the remaining spots were filled on points. The three drivers joining Majeski at Phoenix Raceway will be Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Chandler Smith and ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes.

All four drivers have given the one-mile Arizona track a go at least once so let’s dive into how these four drivers have done in their Camping World Truck Series careers to get them to this point.

Ty Majeski (No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota) heads to Phoenix Raceway next week to make his first career appearance in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Championship 4 Round. Majeski is looking to become the third different driver to win a Camping World Truck Series title for ThorSport Racing joining Matt Crafton’s three (2013, 2014, 2019) and Ben Rhodes’ one (2021). Below are Majeski’s stats heading into Phoenix next weekend.

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season Stats:

Two wins (Bristol, Homestead)

10 top fives, 15 top 10s, three poles

306 laps led

Average start – 7.8

Average finish – 9.6

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Career (2019 – Present):

42 starts, two wins, 10 top fives, 20 top 10s

306 laps led

Average start – 11.4

Average finish – 13.4

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Stats (2022):

Two Playoff wins (Bristol and Homestead-Miami)

Six starts, three top fives and five top 10s

Phoenix Raceway Stats:

One start, 11th-place finish

Crew Chief Joe Shear Jr.:

Joe Shear Jr. has crew chief experience dating back to 1995 and has made a mark in all three NASCAR national series. He first began as a crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 1998, and since has made 330 total series starts winning the 2016 championship with driver Johnny Sauter. Plus, over the last 18 years in those 330 starts, he has posted 26 wins, 108 top fives, 174 top 10s and 14 poles.

This is his first full time season with Majeski, but he did have a one-off race with him during the 2021 season as well. The duo have combined to put up two wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s in 23 series starts.

Zane Smith (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford) heads to Phoenix Raceway next weekend hoping the third-time is ‘the charm’ as he will be competing in the Championship 4 Round for the third consecutive season, the previous two have resulted in runner-up finishes in the championship standings. Smith is hoping to deliver Front Row Motorsports its first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title. Below are Smith’s stats heading into Phoenix next weekend.

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season Stats:

Three wins (Daytona, COTA, Kansas)

13 top fives, 18 top 10s

415 laps led

Average start – 10.1

Average finish – 8.0

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Career (2018 – Present):

68 starts, six wins, 24 top fives, 46 top 10s

922 laps led

Average start – 8.7

Average finish – 10.4

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Stats (2020 – 2022):

One Playoff win (Martinsville, 2021)

20 starts, nine top fives, 13 top 10s

Phoenix Raceway Stats:

Two starts, two top fives, two top 10s

48 laps led

Average start – 7.5

Average finish – 3.5

Crew Chief Chris Lawson:

Chris Lawson has five years of experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is in his first full-time season with driver Zane Smith and his third with No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team.

In his 81 career starts as a crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Lawson has led two drivers to wins (Todd Gilliland, COTA 2021 and Zane Smith, Daytona, COTA 2022, Kansas). His teams have also finished in the top-five 26 times and the top-10 45 times.

Ben Rhodes (No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota) the defending series champion will have his chance at becoming just the second driver in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history to win back-to-back championships; joining his other ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton (2013, 2014). This is just the second-time he has qualified for the Championship 4 Round in the series. Below are Rhodes’ stats heading into Phoenix next weekend.

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season Stats:

One win (Bristol Dirt)

Seven top fives, 12 top 10s

263 laps led

Average start – 11.2

Average finish – 12.1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Career (2014- Present):

163 starts, six wins, 48 top fives, 88 top 10s, five poles

1,098 laps led

Average start – 9.0

Average finish – 11.6

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Stats (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022):

One Playoff win (Las Vegas, 2020)

34 starts, 11 top fives, 18 top 10s, two poles

Phoenix Raceway Stats:

Seven starts, three top fives, four top 10s

48 laps led

Average start – 5.1

Average finish – 9.3

Crew Chief Rich Lushes:

Rich Lushes got his first start as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016 when he ran one race with driver Ryan Truex. Lushes then ran a full-time season with Myatt Snider in 2018 before joining Rhodes and the No. 99 ThorSport Racing team full-time in 2021. In the first full season together, Rhodes and Lushes won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title and are now looking to go back-to-back.

In his five years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as a crew chief, Lushes has made 70 starts posting three wins, 18 top fives and 36 top 10s.

Chandler Smith (No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota) heads to Phoenix next weekend with a mountain of confidence because he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale last season, but was eliminated from the Playoffs in the Round of 8. This season, for the first-time in Truck Series career he has a shot at the title. Below are Smith’s stats heading into Phoenix next weekend.

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season Stats:

Three wins (Las Vegas, Pocono, Richmond)

Eight top fives, 15 top 10s

440 laps led

Average start – 7.3

Average finish – 9.0

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Career (2019 – Present):

60 starts, five wins, 22 top fives, 33 top 10s, one pole (2021)

746 laps led

Average start – 8.9

Average finish – 12.8

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Stats (2021 – 2022):

Three Playoff wins (Bristol, Phoenix – 2021 & Richmond – 2022)

13 starts, four top fives and eight top 10s

Phoenix Raceway Stats:

Three starts, one win (2021), three top fives, three top 10s

40 laps led

Average start – 9.3

Average finish – 2.3

Crew Chief Danny Stockman Jr.:

Danny Stockman Jr. has made his way around NASCAR, having experience in all three national series. He first joined the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2010 leading driver Austin Dillon. The dup would win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Serie championship in 2011. Stockman also led Dillon to a NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2013. Stockman joined Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2020 working with several drivers on the No. 51 team. Then he switched to No. 18 team in 2021 and has worked fulltime with Chandler Smith ever since.

In Stockman’s 115 Camping World Truck Series starts as a crew chief, he has posted 13 wins, 41 top fives, 66 top 10s and 14 poles.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Etc.

Daniel Dye to compete full-time in the Truck Series with GMS Racing in 2023 – Daniel Dye, who joined GMS Racing in 2021 to run a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series East, will be making the transition to full-time racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2023. He will be behind the wheel of the No. 43.

The eighteen-year-old will be competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

"I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2023,” said Dye. “GMS Racing, their partners and staff, are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I have dreamed of for a long time. I'm counting down the days to coming back here at Daytona to race under the lights.”

NASCAR PR