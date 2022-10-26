FedEx Racing Express Facts – Martinsville Speedway

Express Notes

Homestead Recap: Hamlin finished seventh in last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After starting 14th, he found himself outside the top 10 during stage one and he eventually cracked the lead group late in stage two to earn one stage point. In the final segment, he led briefly and lined up on the front row for a restart with 17 laps remaining before ultimately slipping just outside the top five when the checkered flag waved.

Martinsville Notes: Hamlin leads all active drivers with five wins, 22 top-10s and 1,987 laps led at Martinsville Speedway. He also ranks in the top three in top-five finishes (16), poles (four), and average finish (10.7). He started 25th and finished 28th at the track earlier this year. Last season, Hamlin led 379 laps combined between the two trips to Martinsville.

Martinsville Test: Hamlin and the No. 11 team participated in a two-day test at Martinsville Speedway on August 23-24.

Playoff Performance: Hamlin leads all playoff drivers with seven top-10s and a 6.6-average finish through eight playoff races. He is also tied with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell for the most top-five finishes in the playoffs with four.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Races: 33

Wins: 5

Poles: 4

Top-5: 16

Top-10: 22

Laps Led: 1,987

Avg. Start: 8.8

Avg. Finish: 10.7

Hamlin Conversation – Martinsville

What is your outlook going to Martinsville this weekend?

“It’s going to be a fight. It’s definitely not going to be easy. I expect that passing is going to be very difficult, so track position is going to be super important. We’ve got to go in there Saturday and qualify up front and have good short run speed in addition to the long run speed. That has hurt us pretty bad the last couple of weeks but knowing how difficult it’s going to be to pass, I think we’ll put a little more emphasis on that and hopefully be able to get some stage points to give ourselves a chance to advance.”

FedEx Freight Direct: This Sunday, the No. 11 Camry will feature FedEx Freight Direct. FedEx Freight Direct is the next step in offering great service. With FedEx Freight Direct, the company can help with residential and business freight delivery by providing multiple service levels to both simplify pricing and reduce transit times. FedEx Freight Direct was made possible by the innovative, resilient, and customer-centric approach team members take when confronted with new market trends and industry challenges.

