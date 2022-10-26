Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. At the spring race earlier this year Bell started seventh and by lap three was up to fifth. Bell started stage two second, but the handling worsened over a long run and cost him some positions on track. A pit stop penalty during the final stage cost him a lap to the field and without many cautions the team couldn’t get back on the lead lap, resulting in a 20 -place finish. HISTORY AT MARTINSVILLE: Bell has four prior starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Bell has led 112 laps at Martinsville and has never finished lower than 19 th .

Bell qualified second at Homestead and battled a lack of front turn throughout stage one. The handling issues continued throughout the race as the car shifted from tight to loose. Bell finished 11 . JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 NCS victories at Martinsville. In 158 combined starts, the organization has tallied 54 top-five finishes, 84 top-10s and 6,111 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 NCS victories at Martinsville. In 158 combined starts, the organization has tallied 54 top-five finishes, 84 top-10s and 6,111 laps led. RACE INFO: The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

Christopher Bell: “The spring race at Martinsville was very unique, because it was very hard to pass. We qualified well and ran inside the top-10 until we had a pit road penalty bury us and we weren’t able to recover. We showed potential there and I think JGR as a whole has improved on their short track program. I’ve got all the faith in the world that we are going to bring another Camry capable of winning, and I have to go out there and see what we can do.”

