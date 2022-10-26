Fr8Auctions.com and McDowell Looking for Another Top-10

"I think anytime we put that black and white scheme with the big ‘Fr8’ logo on hood, we have a chance,” said McDowell. “Just look at the results of this car this year when we race it- we’ve shown success. But it’s going to be a tough race. You have a lot of guys racing to get into the final round of the championship. It’s going to be intense. We just hope to play spoiler.” With a string of good runs in the past few races, no extra motivation is needed for McDowell, who always wants to run well for his partner and friends at Fr8Auctions.com. "Marcus, the owner of Fr8 Auctions, has done a lot for me and our organization, and we want to have a great result for everyone in their last race with us this season. He is an amazing partner to us, and I am proud to be able to support Fr8Auctions.com and Brave Like Wyatt this weekend in Martinsville.” McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com and Brave Like Wyatt Ford team will race at the Martinsville Speedway this Sunday at 2:00 pm. ET on NBC.