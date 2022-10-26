Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Advance

Trackhouse Racing and the NASCAR industry suffered a devastating loss last week.
Worldwide Express President Rob Rose died suddenly leaving a void in both the Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR families.
The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant joined Trackhouse in April sponsoring both Ross Chastain's No. 1 and Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolets in several races this year with even greater plans for the 2023 season and beyond.
Chastain won at Talladega this past spring on the same day Worldwide Express announced its team partnership.
Under Rose's guidance, Worldwide Express's NASCAR experience began in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and then expanded to the Cup Series with Trackhouse. In April, the Texas-based company became the “Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR.”
"Rob was a huge presence and an amazing advocate for Trackhouse Racing," said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. "Rob was way more than a business partner or a sponsor, he very quickly became part of the Trackhouse family, attending nearly every race event and becoming a close friend to all of us. He truly enjoyed spending time with all of the Trackhouse employees and was always encouraging them to stay true to who we are."
The Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets will carry a memorial decal honoring Rose this weekend at Martinsville and at the season-finale in Phoenix.