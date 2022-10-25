Tuesday, Oct 25

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS
  • He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps 
  • In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 16 starts

 

"I love racing at Martinsville. It’s one of my favorite oval tracks. It’s so much fun and physically demanding with how small it is. This cup program has made so many gains lately, I’m really excited to get back in our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 with Pardon My Cheesesteak on board this week."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS
  • He has earned three top five, four top 10s, 14 top-15 finishes and has led 44 laps in the 2022 season

 

"I’m ready to head to Martinsville, another short track. We’ve had some ups and downs this year but have been steady making improvements at each type of track. Hopefully that translates over to this weekend as well."

 

- Justin Haley on Martinsville Speedway

Dead On Tools 250

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship
  • Kaulig Racing has earned five wins, 23 top five and 48 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 437 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 348 laps            
  • Hemric: 66 laps
  • Cassill: 23 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS and earned a runner-up finish there earlier this season
  • Cassill has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 23 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

"I’m looking forward to another short track this weekend, especially Martinsville where we really had a shot to win the last time we were there. With the gains we've been making as a team, I think we have a great opportunity to contend if we can minimize mistakes and control what we can control."

 

- Landon Cassill on Martinsville Speedway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned two top-five finishes and led 46 laps
  • Hemric has earned three top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

We didn’t have the best finish the last time we were at Martinsville in the spring, but we’ve been making lots of little improvements at Kaulig Racing. I think we had a good idea on what we needed to work on from the previous race there, so I’m optimistic that we will have a good weekend in our No. 11 AG1 Chevy."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned one top-five finish
  • He has led 68 laps at Martinsville Speedway
  • Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 348 laps, recorded five wins, 16 top five and 27 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

"On the Xfinity side, we need to focus on making the least amount of mistakes as possible and just have a solid race in all aspects. There are a few of us vying for the last spot in the championship race at Phoenix, and I think we have a very good shot at securing that final spot as long as we can maximize the day."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

