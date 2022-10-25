No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Martinsville Speedway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. After coming close to victory lane multiple times, Truex finally broke through in a big way in October 2019 when he led 464 laps on the way to the win. He backed that victory up with another win the next June. Most recently, Truex led 20 laps on the way to winning the track’s April 2021 event. Overall, he has eight top-10 finishes in the past 10 trips to Martinsville. Earlier this season, Truex finished 22nd after having to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop because of a loose wheel. HOMESTEAD RECAP: Truex led 28 laps – all coming during the final stage – before ultimately finishing sixth in last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After spending most of the day running inside the top five, the Mayetta, New Jersey native grabbed the lead on a late restart and held it until teams made their final pit stops with less than 25 laps remaining. A miscue on pit road sent the No. 19 Camry spinning and Truex restarted outside the top 15 with 17 laps to go. Despite mounting an incredible charge in the closing laps, he was only able to recover to sixth by the time the checkered flag waved.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to Martinsville?

“Hopefully it’s a better race for us than the first time there. We were off a little compared to how we’ve been there the past handful of years with the old car. I felt like we got it going pretty good in the race, so if we can just unload a little closer and be able to qualify better, that would help a lot. I feel like we’ve learned a lot as a company since that first race and our teammates tested there a while back, so I think we’ll certainly be better, but it’s going to be really tough to pass like we saw in the spring. Qualifying and pit road are both going to be very important; not that they aren’t always, but this week more so than normal.”

