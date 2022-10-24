2022 FRM Homestead Race Report: Smith Advances to Championship Four, McDowell and Gilliland survive Ill Handling Cars in Homestead

|
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled south to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway with only three races to go in the 2022 NASCAR Season.
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speeco Ford Performance F-150 advanced to the Championship Four with a second-place finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.
Todd Gilliland fought for grip in his EO South Florida No. 38 Ford Mustang en route to a 31st-place finish.
Michael McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco team fought a tight race car for the majority of Sunday evening's race to finish in the 16th position.
|
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco team entered Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race with an 18-point advantage on the cutline, hoping to punch their ticket to the Championship race in Phoenix.
After qualifying was rained out on Friday afternoon, the lineup was set by the NASCAR rulebook, which put the No. 38 in the 6th position to start the 134-lap race.
Smith made quick work in the first stage, racing up into second for much-needed stage points. The No.38 team followed that performance up with a fast pit stop, gaining the lead to start stage two which allowed Smith to pick up the stage victory.
In the final stage, the No. 38 Speedco team tried to short pit the final stage to give them the best possible chance at the win, but ultimately Smith came out in second and would finish the 200-mile race in that position.
|
“We did exactly what we needed to do and we're racing for a championship in Phoenix," said Smith. "I am proud of my guys, and everyone at Front Row Motorsports for all of the work they've put in to get us to this point. Hopefully, the third time is the charm, I am excited for Phoenix."
|
|
|
FRM PR