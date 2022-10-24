Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway

|
Dixie Vodka 400
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1
Start: 10th
Stage 1 Finish: 6th
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 3rd
"The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."
- AJ Allmendinger
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 12th
Stage 2 Finish: 30th
Finish: 28th
"We fought tight all day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro but still had some decent speed. Unfortunately, we cut a right front tire and lost two laps that we could never get back. I’m looking forward to going back to Martinsville next week and continue the solid runs this Kaulig Racing team has been having."
- Justin Haley
Contender Boats 300
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 5th
Stage 2 Finish: 2nd
Finish: 3rd
I didn’t feel great after practice and qualifying yesterday, and I felt like I was letting the team down. Today, our Action Industries Chevy was pretty good – it was probably better than the driver! We made up a lot of points that we really needed, and now we have a shot to make it into the championship race heading into Martinsville.
- AJ Allmendinger
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 4th
Stage 1 Finish: 7th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 4th
“I’m really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. From what they have told me, this has been one of their weakest racetracks in the past, but we had a solid day as a team. I tried to run up on the top, but my No. 11 AG1 Chevy was just way too loose all day, so we had to just catfish on the bottom. We couldn’t find the rear grip we needed until about 30 or 40 laps to go during our green flag stop at the end. Fortunately, we were able to make it into the top five."
- Daniel Hemric
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 2nd
Stage 2 Finish: 7th
Finish: 12th
"We had really good No. 10 Voyager Chevy. It was definitely a top-five race car. I felt like we had a shot to win. The loose wheel in the third stage put us a little behind and the cautions didn’t fall in our favor at the end. I’m really proud about the speed of the race car. It’s probably the best car we’ve had all year."
- Landon Cassill
Kaulig Racing PR