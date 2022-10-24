Tuesday, Oct 25

Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway NK Photography Photo

Dixie Vodka 400
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 3rd

 

 

"The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day."

 

- AJ Allmendinger

 
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 30th

Finish: 28th

 

 

"We fought tight all day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro but still had some decent speed. Unfortunately, we cut a right front tire and lost two laps that we could never get back. I’m looking forward to going back to Martinsville next week and continue the solid runs this Kaulig Racing team has been having."

 

- Justin Haley

Contender Boats 300
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 3rd

 

I didn’t feel great after practice and qualifying yesterday, and I felt like I was letting the team down. Today, our Action Industries Chevy was pretty good – it was probably better than the driver! We made up a lot of points that we really needed, and now we have a shot to make it into the championship race heading into Martinsville.

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 4th

 

 

“I’m really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. From what they have told me, this has been one of their weakest racetracks in the past, but we had a solid day as a team. I tried to run up on the top, but my No. 11 AG1 Chevy was just way too loose all day, so we had to just catfish on the bottom. We couldn’t find the rear grip we needed until about 30 or 40 laps to go during our green flag stop at the end. Fortunately, we were able to make it into the top five."

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 2nd

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 12th

 

"We had really good No. 10 Voyager Chevy. It was definitely a top-five race car. I felt like we had a shot to win. The loose wheel in the third stage put us a little behind and the cautions didn’t fall in our favor at the end. I’m really proud about the speed of the race car. It’s probably the best car we’ve had all year."

 

 

- Landon Cassill

