RCR NCS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Earn Thrilling Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

4th

32nd

11th

“We had a bad fast Huk Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To start 32nd and finish fourth, plus rebound from a slow pit stop, is a pretty good recovery. Our Chevy was pretty tight all day, but were able to free it up and get better and better. We didn’t spend a lot of time in  clean air, but I think if we would have got up there a little bit earlier we could have made some adjustments to the Huk Chevy that probably could have helped us pass the next couple of cars. At one point in the final run, I thought we were going to run the top-three cars down. We were making good lap times and gained a couple of tenths on them. At the end of the day we finished fourth. Homestead-Miami Speedway is so much fun. I love coming here.”

-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Have Strong Showing at Homestead-Miami Speedway Before Late-Race Incident

 
 

35th

7th

12th

“We started off our day running well in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet. Stage 1 was really strong for our team. We ran up front, but our Chevy was just a little too free. From there, it was pretty tough. The balance of our 3CHI Chevrolet was really tight and we couldn’t free it up enough and that was frustrating. We crashed with just a few laps left and that ended our day a little early. Tough end, but this team will rebound and hopefully have a better result at Martinsville Speedway.” 

 

 

-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

