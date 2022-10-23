Transcript: AJ Allmendinger Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway

Q. AJ Allmendinger, finishing third yesterday in the Xfinity race, and another podium day today. You were so good here today. Did it feel that good in the car?

AJ ALLMENDINGER: The short runs it really did. The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs.

We still kind of got to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. But when we got that caution with 18 to go I was like, all right, we've got a shot at this, and we lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross and I had a fun battle.

I think I needed about 11-lap run to catch Kyle, but overall just proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the Chevy in the top 5 and just have another solid day.

Q. Another solid day; you guys have had kind of a surge on the Cup side for Kaulig. How much confidence does that give you getting back into the Cup Series full-time next year?

AJ ALLMENDINGER: Yeah, we know how it goes in the off-season. A lot of stuff changes and everybody works on the cars, but it's all about trying to build a notebook and get ready for next year.

This is just giving us confidence. This is part of the reason why I made the decision to go full-time Cup, because I felt like the group that we have on the Cup side can be really good. We've got a lot of work to do, but it can be really good, and I want to be a part of that.

NASCAR PR