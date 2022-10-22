Burton Qualifies 21st at Homestead

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 21st in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 165.888 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday.



In a practice session held just prior to qualifying Burton was 17th on the speed chart with a best lap at 165.502 mph. It came on the first of the 24 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 267-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR