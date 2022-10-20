NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 Continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend on NBC & USA Network

The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend on NBC and USA Network, featuring another opportunity for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Homestead will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano became the first driver to secure his spot in the Championship 4 following his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. All three remaining Cup Series Playoff races will air on the NBC broadcast network .

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 8

Driver Points Joey Logano 4084 (Advanced to Championship 4) Ross Chastain 4063 Chase Elliott 4062 Denny Hamlin 4051 William Byron 4045 Chase Briscoe 4042 Ryan Blaney 4040 Christopher Bell 4028

NASCAR: CUP SERIES DIXIE VODKA 400 & XFINITY SERIES CONTENDER BOATS 300

A second Cup Series Playoff driver will aim to secure a berth and join Joey Logano in the Championship 4 this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Two Playoff drivers have won in the past at the Homestead track: Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) William Byron (2021), and Logano (2018). Sunday will mark the first time since 2019 that Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

Coverage of the Dixie Vodka 400 will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with an hour-long edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 drives on in Homestead with the Contender Boats 300 this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 4 p.m. ET. Josh Berry clinched a spot in the Championship 4 with his win last weekend.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race from Homestead-Miami Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Burton and Letarte will join Allen for the Xfinity Series race.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with racing icon Kyle Petty this weekend from the Peacock Pit Box.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Kyle Petty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 22 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 USA Network 4:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 23 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

MOTOGP: GRAND PRIX OF MALAYSIA

The Grand Prix of Malaysia, the penultimate race in the 2022 MotoGP season, from Sepang International Circuit is presented this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Francesco Bagnaia (233 pts) leads the points standings and can clinch the championship if any of these scenarios take place. Fabio Quartararo (219 pts) sits in 2nd place in the closest championship race with two races to go in a season since 2015. Aleix Espargaro (206 pts) and Enea Bastianini (191 pts) can also stay alive in the title race, while eight-time world champion Marc Marquez is coming off his 100th career premier class podium in Australia last week.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones, who won at Darlington Raceway last month, joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode eight of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be available to stream on Peacock on Friday. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

