Fastenal, RFK Unveil 2023 Scheme for No. 17

Fastenal – RFK’s anchor partner for more than a decade – has announced and unveiled its 2023 scheme for the No. 17 Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher, which will run on track this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The new scheme features enhanced design elements for 2023, including a sleek re-design of the No. 17 font, a modernized name rail for Chris Buescher, as well as other key branding elements. Fastenal will illuminate its supply chain capabilities with specific design elements within a hexagon pattern.

“When it comes to car design, we always try to find creative ways to make our brand stand out, and that becomes a fun challenge when designing an object that moves at 200 mph,” said Brooke Mlsna, Vice President of Marketing at Fastenal. “Our 2023 design has our blue branding front and center coupled with a hex-tech pattern. This pays tribute to our founding product line, which has evolved over the decades into a high-tech inventory management solution for our customers. Tying it all together is our new tagline: Where Industry Meets Innovation. It all emphasizes our mission of bringing innovative solutions to business customers everywhere.”

Fastenal will embark on its 13th season with RFK in 2023 and fourth with Buescher in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS). Buescher delivered Fastenal its first-ever Cup win this season winning the Bristol Night Race in September for his second-career Cup victory.

“First off, I’m thankful to Fastenal for their continued support of our team and the dedication to not only our performance on the track, but the support they give in other areas of our shop and its operations,” said Buescher. “In this sport it says a lot to be able to maintain a partner to this level for a long time, and we’re grateful that Fastenal has made us better on and off the track. The new scheme is a great refresh for an already-recognizable car, and we look forward to putting it in victory lane again in 2023.”

With still three races left in the 2022 campaign, Buescher has career highs in top-10s (10) and top fives (three). In addition to running the 2023 scheme this weekend, the No. 17 team will also run it at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale in November.

Buescher is the sixth driver to carry the Fastenal banner in the Cup Series. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal was originally a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Ford when Buescher clinched his 2015 Xfinity Series Championship.

RFK PR