NCS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance

QUOTABLE QUOTES ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1 Are you looking forward to Homestead? “I am really looking forward to Homestead. After this weekend in Vegas and having such a strong car, I can’t wait to get to Florida. I was talking with my engineers earlier last week and they were really pumped about the car we were bringing to Las Vegas and I think we proved how good it really was, so that gives me a ton of confidence for Homestead.” Homestead is another intermediate track. Does that give you confidence? “Absolutely. We tested there a couple of weeks ago and I got several laps in and practiced running the wall, which is great. The team told me they were prepared to fix the car if I got into the wall so I could really go out there and find the limits.” AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 HUK CAMARO ZL1 What excites you most about Homestead-Miami Speedway? " We ran well at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year and finished seventh in 2020. I can't wait to get there. I think it’s the most driver-friendly track. Actually, it’s not really friendly because you can get into the wall pretty easily, but it’s so much fun to run right up against the fence. You have to be disciplined in how you drive that track and save your tires. It’s an epic race. It’s always intense. My teammate, Tyler Reddick, is solid there and I think that's pushed our program to another level when it comes to running at Homestead-Miami Speedway. I feel like we've learned off of each other the last couple of years." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on running the wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway: "I think this car is just a little different at Homestead-Miami (Speedway). Nothing crazy. I think running the wall is a little bit easier but maybe not way faster than it used to be compared to the other lanes. I still think it is just a lot easier to run the wall than before. You may see more people up there and it may be a little bit harder to pass than in the past." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on how a test helps the team get ready for Homestead-Miami: "The Next Gen car is definitely a different beast at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) than the car of the past. We had a good test there a couple of weeks ago. I'm sure the track will still be a little bit different when we get there and get all the cars out there and get some rubber on the track. With Kyle Larson's history of always running really well there, I have a lot of confidence in him. Hopefully, we can take what we learned at the test and put a good car on track for Sunday." TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 How was your recent test at Homestead-Miami Speedway? “I never touched the wall but I ran up against it just about as much as anybody else. I loved that we got to test there. Everyone figured out after about three or four laps the top was the place to be. I was watching 10 or 12 drivers that were running and everyone was getting better at running the fence. The drivers who tested there will be really good at running up top when we go back and I’m going to have my work cut out for me, that’s for sure. This Next Gen car is wider than the old car so I felt like I couldn’t get those last couple of inches to the wall so I learned about that a little bit. I never tagged the wall. We were getting ready to have our last long run of the day. We were going to run about 40 laps and we had rain wash out the remainder of our day. I got to learn a lot about the car and what it drove like. We got some decent long run speed but a lot of those other drivers and teams have done their homework well. It’s going to be a tough race this weekend.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on how to approach Homestead-Miami after a rough week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "The good news is I feel like we have a really smart and talented group of guys that are going to work on it. We’ve been talking a lot this week and if this weekend goes bad, I can assure you it will not be for a lack of effort. Great opportunity here for us right now and we’re still very much alive in this deal. We just need to go down there and just try to have a solid weekend. Do we have to go win the race? No, I don’t think you have to go win the race, but I think you put yourself in position, getting some solid stage points, being up front and being in the mix. Those are things that are going to hedge your bet of being happy after Martinsville (Speedway)." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on rebounding from Las Vegas: "The opening races in each round of these playoffs have not been good to our team. Unfortunately, that continued for us last week at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). We were able to make it to the end, but we didn’t get the stage points or finish we needed to maintain our cushion. We know we have some work to do this week to make sure we’re prepared for Homestead-Miami (Speedway). Our goal is to get maximum points and just have a really solid race this weekend. That will help us going into Martinsville (Speedway).” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 Byron on what he expects at Homestead-Miami: "I’m excited to get back to Homestead-Miami (Speedway) this weekend. Obviously, the last time we raced there we got the win, but a lot has changed since then. We did test there about a month ago with the Next Gen car and it went really well. I think we have a lot of notes that we’re going to be able to apply and have a good starting point for the weekend. We’re only a few points outside the cutline, so we don’t need to do anything drastic during the race either. We just need to show up, execute everything we can control and maximize all the points we can." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what he expects Sunday at Homestead-Miami: "I’m ready to get to Homestead-Miami (Speedway) this weekend. It’s a track I’ve always really liked racing at in any series. Just like most races this year with the Next Gen car, there’s still some unknowns. I think we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the test there recently as well as other intermediate track notes. Track position and pit stops are going to probably make the biggest difference on Sunday but with high tire falloff, varying strategies in the stages is also going to shuffle the running order. Like past races there, I think running the wall is probably going to be the fastest way around as the tires fall off. You just have to weigh the risk verse reward of doing that and possibly hitting the wall and breaking a suspension part." TY DILLON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKERRESORTS.COM CAMARO ZL1 "Homestead is one of those places that every driver likes to run at. It's so unique, and having the ability to maneuver around using all types of different lines really makes it a fun challenge. I'm interested to see how our Sunseeker Camaro will drive here since this will be the first race at the track with the NextGen car, but at other low grip places this year we have shown some speed. Managing our tires is going to be one of our highest priorities, so if we can do that throughout the race and stay in contention, I think we will have a solid showing." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 THE MORGAN LAW GROUP CAMARO ZL1 “Homestead is a track that can be pretty fun. We went down there and tested a few weeks ago and felt like we learned a good chunk of things that affect balance and what we can do with our car down there. It’s a tough race. You’re up against the fence trying to make a lot of speed and not make a mistake. I think we have a shot to run really well there as long as we can keep it out of the wall and keep ourselves up front. I think we can have a good day.” GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Ives on heading to Homestead-Miami this Sunday: "Homestead-Miami Speedway is unique from the mile-and-a-half tracks we visit. Thankfully, we learned a lot when we tested there last month. Our pit crew has been hitting their stride and we know that pit stops are going to be so important with the tire fall off. Noah (Gragson) likes running the wall and loves going to Homestead, so that confidence makes a huge difference. If we continue to maximize our opportunities and stay clean on pit road, I think we can put the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in victory lane." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 PRINCESS CRUISES CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway? "We had a really good test down there last month and I am really confident we will have a good car. I liked the car on the first day of the test and Ross had the same feelings on the second day." What are your thoughts with three races remaining in the 2022 season? "We are doing a good job bringing fast cars to the track each week. If we keep doing that we have a chance to win Sunday and at the remaining races." GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Enfinger's thoughts on what it takes to tackle Homestead: “Knowing the task at hand, I can’t wait to unload our Champion Power Equipment Chevy in Homestead. Jeff and I have ran well there in the past, and with the low grip and high tire wear, that place has always been one of my favorites. You’ll see guys painting the line, running the middle, and eventually running up on the fence, and it’s going to make for a great show. We know what we need to do, so now it’s all about our execution. I’m excited!” JACK WOOD, NO. 24 LOGITECH G SILVERADO RST Wood's thoughts on making his first-career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway: "I'm looking forward to going to Homestead; I've never been there before, but I have been studying a lot of film and preparing for this race pretty thoroughly. The trucks haven't raced there in two years, so I think we will have a good opportunity by preparing harder this week. The track layout looks really cool where we will be able to move around and experience some tire fall off, which will be fun for all of the drivers. We're getting really close to the end of the season, so I'm mainly excited to get back to the racetrack with my Logitech G Chevy after having a few weeks off."