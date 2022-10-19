NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Dixie Vodka 400

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Sunday, October 23

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $7,342,738

TV: NBC, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Contender Boats 300

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 22

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,392,256

TV: USA, 4 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Baptist Health 200

The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 22

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Purse: $721,227

TV: FS1, 12 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return to Miami

For the first-time since 2019, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Team Penske’s Joey Logano is the first driver to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round with his victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leaving three positions still up for grabs but only two chances left to secure them.

This season (2022) will be the 17th year Homestead-Miami Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race (2004-2019, 2022). The 2022 season marks the first-time the second-race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 has been hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway (Race No. 34 of the season and eighth of the postseason). Homestead-Miami Speedway (2022) is the fourth different track to host the eighth-race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; joining Phoenix Raceway (one race: 2004), Texas Motor Speedway (16 races: 2005-2020), and Kansas Speedway (one race: 2021). Prior to the 2022 season, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the season finale race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs from 2004-2019 (16 races).

A total of 11 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, led by Greg Biffle with three postseason victories in South Beach (2004-2006). Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013) and Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in victories in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway with two postseason wins each.

Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Race No. Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 21, 2004 36 Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 20, 2005 36 Homestead-Miami Greg Biffle Sunday, November 19, 2006 36 Homestead-Miami Matt Kenseth Sunday, November 18, 2007 36 Homestead-Miami Carl Edwards Sunday, November 16, 2008 36 Homestead-Miami Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 22, 2009 36 Homestead-Miami Carl Edwards Sunday, November 21, 2010 36 Homestead-Miami Tony Stewart Sunday, November 20, 2011 36 Homestead-Miami Jeff Gordon Sunday, November 18, 2012 36 Homestead-Miami Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 17, 2013 36 Homestead-Miami Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 16, 2014 36 Homestead-Miami Kyle Busch Sunday, November 22, 2015 36 Homestead-Miami Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 20, 2016 36 Homestead-Miami Martin Truex Jr Sunday, November 19, 2017 36 Homestead-Miami Joey Logano Sunday, November 18, 2018 36 Homestead-Miami Kyle Busch Sunday, November 17, 2019 36

A total of nine different drivers have won the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led by Jimmie Johnson with five postseason victories (Texas: 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). Kevin Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in victories in the eighth race of the Playoffs with three postseason wins (Texas: 2017, 2018, 2019).

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race No. 8 Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Phoenix Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, November 7, 2004 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2005 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 5, 2006 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2007 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 2, 2008 Texas Kurt Busch Sunday, November 8, 2009 Texas Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 7, 2010 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 6, 2011 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2012 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 3, 2013 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 2, 2014 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 8, 2015 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2016 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 5, 2017 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 4, 2018 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 3, 2019 Texas Kyle Busch Sunday, October 25, 2020 Kansas Kyle Larson Sunday, October 24, 2021

Seven times the winner of the Homestead-Miami Speedway Playoff race has also won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season during the Playoffs Era (2004-Present):

In 2011, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won from the 15th starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and as a result secured his third-career NASCAR Cup Series championship (2002, 2005, 2011).

In 2014, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick won from the fifth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the first year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result won his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

In 2015, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch won from the third starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the second year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In 2016, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the 14th starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the third year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he tied NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the series-most titles with seven each.

In 2017, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. won from the second starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fourth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first series championship.

In 2018, Team Penske’s Joey Logano won from the fifth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fifth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his first series championship.

In 2019, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch won from the fourth starting position at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the sixth year of the elimination-style format of the Playoffs, and as a result he won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, becoming the only active driver with multiple titles (2015, 2019).

Four times the winner of the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title later that same season – three at Texas Motor Speedway (2007, 2011, 2013) and once at Kansas Speedway (2021).

In 2007, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the eighth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title later that season. The Playoff win at Texas was his third of four consecutive victories in the 2007 Playoffs – the only driver to win four straight in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason (Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas, Phoenix).

In 2011, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Tony Stewart won from the fifth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season (2002, 2005, 2011). The Texas Playoff win was Stewart’s fourth of his record setting five NASCAR Cup Series Playoff wins in a single postseason run in 2011 (Chicago, New Hampshire, Martinsville, Texas, Homestead-Miami).

In 2013, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson won from the third starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season. The Texas Playoff win was Johnson’s second of two postseason victories (Dover, Texas) in 2013.

In 2021, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won from the first starting position at Kansas Speedway and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that same season. The Kansas Playoff win was Larson’s fourth of his five postseason wins in 2021 (Bristol, Charlotte RC, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix); tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart’s record for the most Playoff wins in a single Playoff run with five each.

The worst finish in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race by the eventual series champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway is 15th and it has occurred three times: 2005, 2008, 2012.

In 2005, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Tony Stewart finished 15th in the season finale NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the series title that season – it was his second career championship. He entered the final race 52 points ahead of second place Jimmie Johnson in the championship standings.

In 2008, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson finished 15th in the season finale NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the series title that season – his third consecutive championship. Johnson entered the final race 141 points ahead of second place Carl Edwards in the championship standings.

In 2012, Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski finished 15th in the season finale NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the series title that season – his first career championship. Keselowski entered the final race 20 points ahead of second place Jimmie Johnson in the championship standings.

The worst finish in the eighth NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race by a driver that went on to win the title that same season:

At Phoenix Raceway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2004, Kurt Busch finished in 10th-place and won the title that same season.

At Texas Motor Speedway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2009, Jimmie Johnson finished in 38th-place and won the title that same season.

At Kansas Speedway, the eighth race of the Playoffs in 2021, Kyle Larson won the race and won the title that same season.

Three times non-Playoff drivers have won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2004, 2006, 2013).

In 2004, Greg Biffle was ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the inaugural Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2006, Greg Biffle was ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2013, Denny Hamlin was ranked 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he won the Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Four times a non-Playoff driver has won the eighth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, all at Texas Motor Speedway (2006, 2014, 2015, 2020).

In 2006, Tony Stewart was ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2014, Jimmie Johnson was 11th in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2014 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2015, Jimmie Johnson was 12th in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2015 but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

In 2020, Kyle Busch was ninth in points at the time of the Playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch had made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2020 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity this weekend will get going with practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, October 20 at 10 a.m. ET and can be viewed on the NBC Sports App.

Clinch scenarios for Homestead-Miami Speedway

To decide this season’s NASCAR Cup Series champion the current Round of 8 contenders, not named Joey Logano, have just two chances left – this weekend at Homestead- Miami and next weekend at Martinsville Speedway - to earn one of the three remaining spots in the Championship 4 Round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Team Penske’s Joey Logano punched his ticket to the Championship 4 with his big win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fifth-time in his career the 2018 series champion has earned a spot in the final postseason round (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022). This weekend, the Dixie Vodka 400 (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) offers 400.5 miles (267 laps) for the competitors to battle it out. Here is a look at the clinch scenarios the drivers vying for a spot in the next round will face on Sunday.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Joey Logano.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the third winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ross Chastain or Chase Elliott.

Ross Chastain: Could only clinch with help

Chase Elliott: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Denny Hamlin or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Ross Chastain: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Las Vegas Motor Speedway Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Starts +/- Cutoff 1 Joey Logano 4,084 3 6 26 33 In On Wins 2 Ross Chastain 4,063 2 6 21 33 18 3 Chase Elliott 4,062 5 6 46 33 17 4 Denny Hamlin 4,051 2 3 13 33 6 5 William Byron 4,045 2 4 15 33 -6 6 Chase Briscoe 4,042 1 4 9 33 -9 7 Ryan Blaney 4,040 0 8 15 33 -11 8 Christopher Bell 4,028 2 4 18 33 -23

Ross Chastain breaking new ground in racing career

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain is forging into unfamiliar territory in his NASCAR Cup Series career. In his first appearance in the Playoffs, the Florida native ranks second in the postseason standings following the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas and is up +18 points on the cutoff with a shot at the Championship 4 Round.

“It’s so good to be driving these Trackhouse Racing Chevy’s for everybody at Advent Health, Moose Fraternity, Jockey and Worldwide Express,” said Chastain. “To keep bringing this kind of speed in the Playoffs is a dream come true.”

Chastain grew-up not too far from Homestead-Miami Speedway in Alva, Florida and returns to his home state looking to lock-up his chance at making the Championship 4 Round. So far, Chastain has been impressive in his first postseason run, making seven starts and putting up two top fives and four top 10s. His average finish during the Playoffs is 12.7.

Chastain will have to work this weekend to maintain his current points cushion, as Homestead-Miami has not been his best track. In three Cup Series starts he has a best finish of 17th (last season). His average finish at the 1.5-mile Miami track is a 28.3 – the worst of the eight Playoff contenders.

Former champion Chase Elliott looks to make Champ 4 for third straight season

The 2022 Regular Season Champion, Chase Elliott, has been hustling through this year’s Playoffs and finds himself third in the point standings following the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, up 17 points on the Championship 4 Round cutoff. Since winning the Cup Series title in 2020, Elliott has earned a spot in the Championship 4 Round the last two seasons and is looking to make it three straight this season for a shot at his second-career championship. If Elliott were to win the title this season, he would join Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) as the only other multiple title holder active in the series.

In seven Playoff starts this season, Elliott has been roller coaster ride posting one win (Talladega) and two top fives. He has led 84 laps and has an average finish of 17.6.

But what should worry the competition is Elliott has run well at both Homestead and Martinsville in his career. At this weekend’s track, Homestead-Miami, Elliott has made six series starts posting two top-fives and three top 10s. Plus, he leads all eight Playoff contenders in average finish at the 1.5-mile track with a 9.0.

Miami Vice: Denny Hamlin teeters Championship 4 Round cutline

Of the Playoff drivers left vying for a position in the Championship 4 Round, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has had the most experience in the final round with four career appearances (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021) and is looking for his fourth consecutive appearance this weekend at one of his best tracks, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to Homestead,” said Hamlin. “We had a very good test there a few weeks ago and really felt like we unloaded as one of the best cars. After two days, the field kind of caught up to us a little bit, but I have a lot of confidence going there. I feel like the driver can make a difference just with the different lines you can run, so I think that fits into our strengths on top of just how strong we have been on these types of tracks this year.”

Hamlin will be one to watch come Sunday, in 17 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track in South Florida he has collected three wins (2009, 2013, 2020), five top fives and 11 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 10.0 (second-best among Playoff contenders) and he has led 393 laps.

Outside Looking In: Byron, Briscoe, Blaney and Bell have a hill to climb in points

With one race down in the Playoffs Round of 8 and two to go, the drivers below the Championship 4 Round cutline have their work cut out for them as they try to earn their position in the next round. Following Las Vegas, William Byron (-6 points), Chase Briscoe (-9), Ryan Blaney (-11) and Christopher Bell (-23) are all ranked below the cutline of the Championship 4 Round, but keep in mind only two more spots can be earned by wins leaving at least one spot reserved for a driver to get in on points.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, six points behind Denny Hamlin in the fourth and final transfer spot on points to the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway on November 6. In seven Playoff starts this season, Byron has put up one top five and four top 10s. He has led 102 laps in the postseason events this year and has average finish of 9.3. Looking to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, Byron should be feeling pretty confident. The North Carolina native has made four starts at the 1.5-mile track posting one win (2021) and two top 10s. His average finish at Homestead-Miami is 18.2.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe is carrying the organizations banner this season in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs and following his top-five finish to open the round at Las Vegas he has moved up from eighth to sixth in the postseason standings nine points back from the Championship 4 Round cutline. In seven Playoff starts this season he amassed two top fives and four top 10s. Looking ahead to this weekend at Homestead-Miami, Briscoe will be looking to build on his series track debut from last season, where he started 30th and finished 18th. The South Florida track has been to Briscoe’s career in the past, he has wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2020) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (2017).

“We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do but we still have a chance,” said Briscoe following Vegas. “We are running the best we have all year long and that is about all you can ask for.”

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney was looking like he was going to challenging for the win last weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas, but instead an incident derailed his day and now the North Carolina native finds himself seventh in the point standings, -11 points back from the Championship 4 Round cutline. In seven postseason starts this year, Blaney has put up two top fives and three top 10s. He has led 110 laps and also has an average finish of 16.0. Looking ahead to this weekend at Homestead-Miami, Blaney has made seven career Cup starts at 1.5-mile track collecting just one top-10 finish. His average finish at the speedway is 18.9.

The one driver that fell the furthest in the standings following Las Vegas was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, who was caught in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, and now finds himself eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings, -23 points back from the Championship 4 Round cutline. Bell’s 2022 Playoff run has been one of feast or famine. The Oklahoman has put up one wins (Charlotte ROVAL) and four top fives (most among Playoff contenders). He has also led 157 laps and has an average finish of 14.0 this postseason.

“The good thing is I feel better about winning one of those two races than I did winning the Roval,” said Bell. “We’ve just had really, really strong Toyota Camrys – really all year long. We will see if we can go pull another rabbit out of the hat.”

Looking ahead to Homestead this Sunday, Bell has made two series starts at the 1.5-mile track posting one top-10 finish.

Cup Racing in South Beach

Groundbreaking for Homestead-Miami Dade Motorsports Complex – as the track was originally named – began August 24, 1993. The original configuration of Homestead-Miami Speedway was a four-turn, rectangular paved oval based on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's layout.

The first race held at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on November 5, 1995 – the inaugural Xfinity Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett (Ford, 92.229 mph). The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was held on November 14, 1999 – the inaugural Cup Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart (Pontiac,140.335 mph).

The 2002 season was the first year the Championship Weekend was held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with all three of NASCAR’s national series holding their season finale at the same track. The track would host the season finale from 2002-2019. There have been 23 NASCAR Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one per season since 1999.

A total of 14 different drivers have won the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and five have won multiple poles. Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three (2015, 2017, 2018). Of the 14 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners at Homestead-Miami Speedway three will be active this weekend.

Active Homestead-Miami Pole Winners Poles Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2015, 2017, 2018 Kevin Harvick 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2012

A total of 15 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and five different drivers have won more than once at the 1.5-mile track. Greg Biffle (2004, 2005, 2006), Tony Stewart (1999, 2000, 2011) and Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three wins each. Of the 15 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Homestead-Miami Speedway six of them are active this weekend, and three are active Playoff drivers – Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Active Homestead-Miami Race Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2009, 2013, 2020 Kyle Busch 2 2015, 2019 William Byron 1 2021 Joey Logano 1 2018 Martin Truex Jr 1 2017 Kevin Harvick 1 2014

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Extensive list of dignitaries coming out to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend – Fans will have lot to look forward to this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway when NASCAR comes to town. Not only will there be great racing, but several other activities and celebrities for fans to enjoy as well.

Natti Natasha, the well-known Billboard award-winning Latin female artist who has taken over popular culture worldwide, will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Sunday, Oct. 23rd Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at picturesque Homestead-Miami Speedway. Natti will pilot a special pink Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE around the 1.5-mile South Florida track, part of the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” initiative (12th consecutive season, part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month). She will lead the field of NASCAR stars to the green flag in the premier series’ second of three races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.

Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, one of the most respected and beloved players and new member to the DoorDash family of athlete partners, will serve as an “Honorary Race Official” for the Dixie Vodka 400 and will be introduced to the fans in attendance during pre-race and driver introductions.

Michael Baiamonte, the well-known public address voice of the Miami Heat team for the last 32 years and one of the premier voices in sports, serve as the pre-race announcer to introduce the starting field of drivers for the Dixie Vodka 400.

Afro-Latin singer, songwriter and Miami native Adassa will perform the National Anthem prior to the command to start engines for the Dixie Vodka 400.

Also, renowned Latin recording artist and radio personality Alex Sensation, whose popular syndicated radio show is heard in Miami on El Nuevo Zol 106.7 FM, will get the party started at Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash in the track infield also on Sunday. The Colombian American, who is one of the most influential Latin DJs in the United States, will perform his set in the infield at the one-of-a-kind 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3. The relaxation destination, the only one of its kind in motorsports, sits on a 7-acre spring-fed lake that spans the width of the backstretch. In addition to the live entertainment, the event will have unique food and beverage options, water activities and more. His show is broadcasted daily across the country in not only Miami, but also New York, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. With more than three million weekly listeners, Alex Sensation’s radio show has been a staple in the country’s top Latin music stations for 15 years.

NASCAR Cup Series Featured Matchups: Dixie Vodka 400 – Below is a close look at the featured matchups fans can bet on heading into this weekend’s event.

Joey Logano vs. Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano became the first driver to lock himself into the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway as he won the South Point 400 at Las Vegas last weekend. Logano used fresher tires to pass Ross Chastain with 3 laps to go and pulled away to the checkered flag. It was Logano’s fourth win of the season. His Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, may have had the fastest car on Sunday but spun out late in the race to end his chances of winning his first race of the season. Blaney now finds himself 11 points behind the cutline and will look to Homestead as an opportunity to bring two Penske Fords to the Championship 4 Round.

Chase Briscoe vs. William Byron

Chase Briscoe found himself a lap down early in the race last weekend at Las Vegas, but in typical Briscoe fashion found himself near the front at the end of the race. Rallying from the free pass, Briscoe finished fourth at Las Vegas and climbed the Playoff rankings. He now sits only 9 points behind Denny Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4. For Byron, a 13th-place finish does not tell the whole story. He achieved stage points in the first two stages and climbed the Playoff rankings as well. He is three points ahead of Briscoe as he tries to battle for a spot in the Championship 4 Round. Byron has a win at Homestead on his resume and will look for #24 to become the second driver to lock himself into the Championship 4 Round.

Denny Hamlin vs. Chase Elliott

It was not the trip to Sin City that either Denny Hamlin or Chase Elliott were hoping for. Both had to start outside the top 20 but battled all day to get to the front. Hamlin rallied to finish with a good points day as he finished fifth in both Stage 2 and the race. Elliott crossed the finish line in 21st and did not get any stage points. Although they did not lock in their spot into the Championship 4 Round like Joey Logano, they are still above the cutline in the points race. Sitting in second, Elliott only has one top five in his last three races at Homestead. Currently fourth in the standings, Hamlin should be looking forward to Homestead where he has one win and a 109.9 driver rating in his last three races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Setting the Xfinity Series Playoff stage in South Beach

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off the Playoffs Round of 8 last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a race that saw JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry take the checkered flag and secure his spot in the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his career. The NASCAR Xfinity Series now heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 300 to keep the Playoffs rolling. Drivers will fill the grid on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 1.5-mile South Florida track has produced 21 different race winners and 20 different pole winners in 28 races. The first race held at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on November 5, 1995 – the inaugural Xfinity Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett (Ford, 92.229 mph).

Casey Mears set the track’s qualifying record in 2004 with a speed of 177.936 mph while Tyler Reddick set the race record with a speed of 140.515 mph in 2018. Joe Nemechek has posted the most wins at the track (three) along with the most lead lap finishes (11) and laps completed (3,514). Only five races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Harrison Burton with his win in 2020.

This will be the first time that Homestead-Miami Speedway serves as the fifth race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. During the Playoff Era (2016-2022), the track was home to the championship race from 2016 to 2019. Daniel Suárez (2016), William Byron (2017) and Tyler Reddick (2018, 2019) took the checkered flags in those seasons. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the 1.5-mile track was not featured in the postseason but was on the regular season schedule.

The Xfinity Series will kick off its weekend with practice on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 6:35 p.m. ET on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

One clinched. Three spots up for grabs

The championship race at Phoenix Raceway is now only two weeks away and drivers are starting to feel the heat as time in running short. JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry clinched his spot in the Championship 4 with his win last weekend in Las Vegas so now the remaining seven Playoff drivers will have to bring their A-game this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in hopes of clinching their spot before the Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 29.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Josh Berry.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the third winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Noah Gragson or Ty Gibbs.

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Ty Gibbs: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Justin Allgaier or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer.

Go big or go home: Shake up in the standings

JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry hit the jackpot at Las Vegas with his win but not everyone left ‘Sin City’ feeling so lucky. One driver in particular took a hit in the standings – AJ Allmendinger.

Prior to last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Allmendinger entered the first race in the Round of 8 as the No. 2 seed in the Playoffs. Now, after a 22nd-place finish, he heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway as the No. 6 seed.

Currently, the four drivers above the cutline are Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier. Just below the cutoff as the No. 5 seed is Austin Hill (-15) followed by Allmendinger (-16). Taking up the final two spots in the Round of 8 are drivers Brandon Jones (-27) and Sam Mayer (-36).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Las Vegas Motor Speedway Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Starts +/- Cutoff 1 Josh Berry 3,069 3 6 22 30 In On Wins 2 Noah Gragson 3,109 7 14 56 30 44 3 Ty Gibbs 3,090 5 7 38 30 25 4 Justin Allgaier 3,080 3 8 33 30 15 5 Austin Hill 3,065 2 3 18 30 -15 6 AJ Allmendinger 3,064 5 4 44 30 -16 7 Brandon Jones 3,053 1 2 11 30 -27 8 Sam Mayer 3,044 0 2 5 30 -36

Scoping the Playoff field at Homestead-Miami

With only two opportunities to prove they have what it takes to compete for the title in Phoenix, the competition will be sure to tighten-up this weekend as the field takes the green flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 300.

Any one of these drivers could make the trip to Victory Lane and clinch their spot in the Championship 4. Let’s take a look at how the Playoff field has done at the 1.5-mile South Florida track.

Josh Berry: The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet heads into this weekend’s race with two starts on the Miami track posting one top-10 finish (2021).

Noah Gragson: The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has four starts at Homestead-Miami, posting three top fives and three top 10s. He has led 208 laps in his four starts and has an average start of 12.0 and an average finish of 11.3.

Ty Gibbs: The driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will be making his first Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series start this weekend.

Justin Allgaier: The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has 13 starts at the track, posting two top 10s. He has an average start of 15.0 and an average finish of 17.9. His best finish at the track was sixth in 2016.

Austin Hill: The driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will be posting his first Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series start this weekend as well.

AJ Allmendinger: The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has posted three starts at the 1.5-mile track with one top-five and one top-10 finish. He has led 48 laps and has an average start of 30.3 with an average finish of 13.0.

Brandon Jones: The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has seven starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, posting two top fives and five top 10s. He has posted runner-up finishes in the last two races at the track and has an average start of 8.3 with an average finish of 8.1.

Sam Mayer: The driver of the No.1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will be making his first Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series start this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Josh Berry returning to JR Motorsports in 2023 – Last weekend’s Las Vegas winner Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports as the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2023 season.

In his 52 series starts with the team, Berry has posted five victories, 17 top fives and 32 top 10s and claimed a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs in his first year of eligibility.

He began with JRM in 2010 with the team’s legacy Late Model team, earning 94 victories. His victories with the Late Model team combined with his Xfinity Series wins have him sitting with 99 victories under JR Motorsports.

“We’ve been lucky to have Josh spend so much of his career with JR Motorsports. He has been successful at every level for us,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He is performed well and won races in our cars, and now he’s contending for NASCAR championships. He established our Late Model team as a championship-caliber program and is now contributing to our Xfinity program. And I couldn’t be prouder to have him back at JRM in 2023.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Camping World Truck Series Playoffs are headed to South Florida

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has had the last couple of weeks off but will be back for some more Playoff action on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Baptist Health 200 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as the first part of a doubleheader Saturday of racing at the 1.5-mile track. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Contender Boats 300, will follow the Truck race at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has hosted 25 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, producing 22 different race winners and 19 different race winners. The inaugural race was on March 17, 1996 and was won by Dave Rezendes.

Kyle Busch holds the record for most wins (three) and most laps led (394) in the Camping World Truck Series at Homestead-Miami. Matt Crafton is also a known name at the track with the most top 10s (12), most lead lap finishes (16) and most laps completed (2,721).

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series did not compete at the 1.5-mile track in 2021 so Kyle Busch sits as the track’s most recent winner with his win during the 2020 season. Busch is not entered in this weekend’s Baptist Health 200, leaving ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton as the only previous winner entered this weekend.

This will be the first time that Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the sixth race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. During the Playoff Era (2016-2022), the track was home to the championship race from 2016 to 2019 before landing a spot on the regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 seasons.

Truck Series drivers will kick off this Playoff weekend with practice on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. ET followed by Cometic Gasket Pole Qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wide open for the Championship 4 Round

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers will be back on the track for their last race in the Playoffs Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With a win by non-playoff driver Matt DiBenedetto at their last race at Talladega Superspeedway, only one driver has secured his spot in the Championship 4 Round at Phoenix Raceway with his win at Bristol Motor Speedway – Ty Majeski.

The remaining seven Playoff drivers will have to give it their all if they want a chance to compete for the 2022 title. Let’s take a look at what it will take for each driver to make it in.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round: Ty Majeski.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Chandler Smith, Zane Smith or Ben Rhodes.

Chandler Smith: Would clinch with 26 points

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 38 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 52 points

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help

Grant Enfinger: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Christian Eckes or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.

Chandler Smith: Would clinch with 29 points

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 41 points

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help

Grant Enfinger: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek, Grant Enfinger.

Playoff Bubble: Eckes, Friesen, Nemechek, Enfinger outside Champ 4 cutline

Looking at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff standings following the second race in the Round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway, the postseason competitors are tasked with trying to make the Championship 4 Round with just one race to go.

ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski won at Bristol in the Round of 8 opener and non-playoff driver Matt DiBenedetto snagged the win at Talladega, leaving three spots still up for grabs. Heading into their next Playoff race this weekend, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith assume the second and third Playoff positions, respectively.

Ty Majeski’s ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes is currently ranked in the fourth and final transfer spot on points to the Championship 4 Round, up only three points on teammate Christian Eckes in fifth. Behind Eckes is Halmar Friesen Racing’s Stewart Friesen in sixth (-3 points below the cutline), then Kyle Busch Motorsports’ John Hunter Nemechek in seventh (-5 points) and GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger in eighth (-29 points).

Keep in mind, because Matt DiBenedetto – a non-Playoff driver - won the second race in the Round of 8, now at least two of the four Championship 4 Round spots will be filled by drivers transferring in on points.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Outlook Following Talladega Superspeedway Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Starts +/- Cutoff 1 Ty Majeski 3,068 1 3 8 21 In On Wins 2 Chandler Smith 3,116 3 6 28 21 30 3 Zane Smith 3,104 3 7 37 21 18 4 Ben Rhodes 3,089 1 8 17 21 3 5 Christian Eckes 3,086 0 1 7 21 -3 6 Stewart Friesen 3,086 1 1 13 21 -3 7 John H. Nemechek 3,084 2 7 24 21 -5 8 Grant Enfinger 3,060 1 0 7 21 -29

Make it or break it: One shot to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round

This weekend will be the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Round of 8 contenders last opportunity to prove they have what it takes to compete for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4. All but one Playoff driver have given Homestead-Miami Speedway a go in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, making this weekend that much more intense.

Ty Majeski: The driver of the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota has one start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2020) and posted a 10th-place finish. This is the first-time in his career he has qualified for the Championship 4 Round in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

Chandler Smith: The driver of the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota will be making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career track debut this weekend. Smith is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career.

Zane Smith: The driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford has one start at the track (2020). He finished 37th after an incident early on Lap 19. Smith is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the third straight season in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career (2020, 2021).

Ben Rhodes: The driver of the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota has five starts at the track. He has posted one top-10 finish (2018) and has led 45 laps. He has an average start of 7.8 and an average finish of 15.8. Rhodes is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the second consecutive time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career (2021).

Christian Eckes: The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota has two starts at the 1.5-mile track with one top five and two top 10s. He has an average start of 3.0 and an average finish of 5.5. Eckes is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the first-time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career.

Stewart Friesen: The driver of the No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Toyota has five starts at the track with one top five and two top 10s. He has an average start of 11.2 and an average finish of 13.0. Smith is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the second-time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career (2019).

John Hunter Nemechek: The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota has four starts at Miami with one top five and two top 10s. He has an average start of 7.5 and an average finish of 8.8. Nemechek is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the second consecutive year in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career (2021).

Grant Enfinger: The driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet has made five starts at Homestead putting up one top five, three top 10s and one pole (2018). He has an average start of 7.6 and an average finish of 11.4. Enfinger is looking to earn a spot in the Championship 4 Round for the second-time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career (2020).

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Etc.

Max Gutiérrez to make his fourth Truck Series start – NASCAR Mexico Series driver Max Gutiérrez will be making his fourth start in the series behind the wheel of the No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Gutiérrez had his Truck Series debut earlier this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway, posting a 26th-place finish. He went on to post two more starts at Nashville and Pocono, finished eighth and 21st, respectively.

The 19-year-old driver has expanded his resume, also posting starts in the ARCA Menards Series. He has a total of seven starts and has posted one top 10 (2022).

