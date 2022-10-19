Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on running the wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway: "I think this car is just a little different at Homestead-Miami (Speedway). Nothing crazy. I think running the wall is a little bit easier but maybe not way faster than it used to be compared to the other lanes. I still think it is just a lot easier to run the wall than before. You may see more people up there and it may be a little bit harder to pass than in the past."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how a test helps the team get ready for Homestead-Miami: "The Next Gen car is definitely a different beast at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) than the car of the past. We had a good test there a couple of weeks ago. I'm sure the track will still be a little bit different when we get there and get all the cars out there and get some rubber on the track. With Kyle Larson's history of always running really well there, I have a lot of confidence in him. Hopefully, we can take what we learned at the test and put a good car on track for Sunday."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how to approach Homestead-Miami after a rough week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "The good news is I feel like we have a really smart and talented group of guys that are going to work on it. We’ve been talking a lot this week and if this weekend goes bad, I can assure you it will not be for a lack of effort. Great opportunity here for us right now and we’re still very much alive in this deal. We just need to go down there and just try to have a solid weekend. Do we have to go win the race? No, I don’t think you have to go win the race, but I think you put yourself in position, getting some solid stage points, being up front and being in the mix. Those are things that are going to hedge your bet of being happy after Martinsville (Speedway)."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on rebounding from Las Vegas: "The opening races in each round of these playoffs have not been good to our team. Unfortunately, that continued for us last week at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). We were able to make it to the end, but we didn’t get the stage points or finish we needed to maintain our cushion. We know we have some work to do this week to make sure we’re prepared for Homestead-Miami (Speedway). Our goal is to get maximum points and just have a really solid race this weekend. That will help us going into Martinsville (Speedway).”



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects at Homestead-Miami: "I’m excited to get back to Homestead-Miami (Speedway) this weekend. Obviously, the last time we raced there we got the win, but a lot has changed since then. We did test there about a month ago with the Next Gen car and it went really well. I think we have a lot of notes that we’re going to be able to apply and have a good starting point for the weekend. We’re only a few points outside the cutline, so we don’t need to do anything drastic during the race either. We just need to show up, execute everything we can control and maximize all the points we can."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects Sunday at Homestead-Miami: "I’m ready to get to Homestead-Miami (Speedway) this weekend. It’s a track I’ve always really liked racing at in any series. Just like most races this year with the Next Gen car, there’s still some unknowns. I think we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the test there recently as well as other intermediate track notes. Track position and pit stops are going to probably make the biggest difference on Sunday but with high tire falloff, varying strategies in the stages is also going to shuffle the running order. Like past races there, I think running the wall is probably going to be the fastest way around as the tires fall off. You just have to weigh the risk verse reward of doing that and possibly hitting the wall and breaking a suspension part."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to Homestead-Miami this Sunday: "Homestead-Miami Speedway is unique from the mile-and-a-half tracks we visit. Thankfully, we learned a lot when we tested there last month. Our pit crew has been hitting their stride and we know that pit stops are going to be so important with the tire fall off. Noah (Gragson) likes running the wall and loves going to Homestead, so that confidence makes a huge difference. If we continue to maximize our opportunities and stay clean on pit road, I think we can put the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in victory lane."