Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD : Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36 th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12 th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20 th .

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned eight NCS victories at Homestead. In 71 combined starts, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 38 top-10s and 1,704 laps led. RACE INFO: The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “As disappointing as Vegas was, if anyone can pull through it’s our No. 20 group. I expect to be extremely competitive again and am ready to tackle the challenge.”





JGR PR