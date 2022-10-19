Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has made three starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned one top-five finish

He has led 48 laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 347 laps, recorded five wins, 15 top five and 25 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season "In the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, we’ve got some catching up to do at Homestead. We had some issues in Vegas that set us back a little, but we just need to execute in the No. 16 Action Industries Chevy." - AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway