Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes
  • In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, two top fives, seven top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 15 starts

 

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the Cup car after what we did in Las Vegas as a team. Although it’s a completely different type of racetrack, I think we can go and be really good there."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS
  • He has earned three top five, four top 10s, 12 top-15 finishes and has led 44 laps in the 2022 season

 

"We had a lot a lot of speed at the last mile and-a-half, so I’m excited to go to homestead this week where we had a successful test recently. Thanks to a string of good races, we have some really good momentum right now."

 

- Justin Haley on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Contender Boats 300

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

 

  • For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship
  • Kaulig Racing has earned five wins, 21 top five and 46 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 433 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 347 laps            
  • Hemric: 66 laps
  • Cassill: 20 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made six starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NXS
  • Cassill has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 20 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“I’m looking forward to seeing the progression Kaulig Racing has continued to make on our intermediate track program. This is such a unique and challenging track with how much you slide around, so this should be a really fun race."

 

- Landon Cassill on Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has made four starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned two top-five finishes
  • Hemric has earned two top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“Homestead is a very unique type of track and one that I have run well at in the past. It’s very different from any other mile and-a-half track that we run at, but we’ve been working hard on these types of tracks, so hopefully we can keep adding to our notebook for next season."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Homestead-Miami Speedway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made three starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned one top-five finish
  • He has led 48 laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway
  • Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 347 laps, recorded five wins, 15 top five and 25 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

"In the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, we’ve got some catching up to do at Homestead. We had some issues in Vegas that set us back a little, but we just need to execute in the No. 16 Action Industries Chevy."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kaulig Racing PR

