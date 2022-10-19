NASCAR Chicago Street Race Partners with Four Leaf Productions

Today, NASCAR announces a partnership with Four Leaf Productions (FLP) for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend on the Chicago Street Course on July 1-2, 2023. As part of the partnership, NASCAR and FLP will work closely together with the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District and other entities in building and producing a successful sports and entertainment event weekend.

“We look forward to partnering with Charlie Jones and the Four Leaf Productions team to make the Chicago Street Race Weekend one of the most fan-friendly sports and entertainment events of 2023,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “As the first-ever NASCAR street race weekend, we’re looking forward to reinventing the guest experience as a two-day festival with a first-class racing and entertainment experience right in the heart of downtown Chicago. FLP’s creativity, coupled with their success and expertise producing major events in the city, is the perfect combination to help us deliver a positive and memorable race weekend.”

FLP will oversee all non-racing elements of the event weekend, including building out premium hospitality areas, creating interactive experiences for fans throughout the park and producing two live concerts on the music stage each evening. FLP has extensive experience working on large scale entertainment events with city agencies and organizations to ensure safe events that respect the community and its residents.

“We are honored to work with NASCAR to bring this first-of-its-kind racing experience to downtown Chicago,” said Charlie Jones, Founder, Four Leaf Productions. “Our team has a long history of building live events and festivals of all sizes, many of those in the great city of Chicago. This is an exciting moment for the sport, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

FLP is a team of industry veterans who each possess more than 30 years of experience producing large scale entertainment events. FLP was founded in 2020 by Charlie Jones, who is the co-founder of C3 Presents and co-founder of Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the biggest premier music events in the country. While at C3 Presents, Jones helped create a huge array of national and international events, including the Austin Food + Wine Festival, Music City Food + Wine Festival and international editions of Lollapalooza. In 2015 and 2016, Jones and the team produced the NFL Draft in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will go on-sale in November at NASCARChicago.com. Additional details and elements of the weekend will be announced soon, and fans can follow @NASCARChicago on social media for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

NASCAR PR