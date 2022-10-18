2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance

Wednesday, Oct 19

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Oct 18
No. 1 Trackhouse Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain has a clear mission beginning Sunday at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 

If the 29-year-old Alva, Florida native can win or remain in one of the top four positions in the standings over the next two races he will join three other drivers in racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6. 

The Miami race marks the eighth of 10 playoff races in 2022, but the second in the Round of 8. Four of the eight remaining drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention after the Oct. 30 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. 

Chastain, who arrives in Homestead after finishing second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, is second of the eight drivers now, 18 points above the transfer position. A good run this weekend is vital to his championship chances. 

He will have some new as well as familiar help from corporate partners this weekend in his home state.

On Sunday, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy will carry the logos and colors of the No. 1 selling compact and sub-compact tractor brand in the U.S., Kubota Tractor Corporation, for the first time in 2022.

Chastain was in Grapevine, Texas on Monday to unveil the Homestead paint scheme in front of Kubota dealers and announce that Kubota will become the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing. The company will also serve as a primary sponsor in select 2023 races.

It was both an honor and a lot of fun to stand before Kubota dealers and employees to tell them they are going to be part of NASCAR Cup Racing,” said Chastain. “They were just as pumped about the news as everyone at Trackhouse Racing is about welcoming Kubota to our partner family. We are joining together at the perfect time as we push for the playoffs.”

Kubota Tractor Corporation is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors up to 200 Gross hp, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, utility vehicles, commercial turf products, hay tools and performance-matched implements. Its sub-compact tractors, zero-turn mowers and utility vehicles proudly carry the Georgia Made certification for manufacturing.

As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, this partnership with a leading company in the ag industry is a way for Chastain to bring more attention to agriculture and food producers in the U.S. In celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary in the U.S., and the new sponsorship, Chastain joined Kubofta dealers from over 1,100 locations across the country on Monday to make the announcement, and unveil the No. 1 Chevrolet with Kubota branding.

Not only will his car carry Kubota colors, but Onx Homes will partner with Trackhouse Racing and Chastain this weekend in Miami. Onx is a fully integrated, advanced - technology led home builder on a mission to reshape the industry by accelerating a new era of homes and neighborhoods. 

Chastain drove the Onx Chevrolet to victory at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas on March 27. His teammate Daniel Suárez took Onx Homes to victory lane at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12. Onx Homes has gone to victory lane with Chastain and Suárez in two of its three races in 2022. 

Chastain hopes that trend continues for the No. 1 Sunday in Miami. A victory will assure Chastain and the second year Trackhouse Racing team a spot in the winner-take-all championship race in Phoenix. 

"Onx Homes has been Trackhouse Racing's good luck charm in 2022," said Chastain. "This is the most important time of our season. Another trip to victory lane and we are racing for a championship."

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Kubota/Onx Homes Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to Homestead?

"I am really looking forward to Homestead. After this weekend in Vegas and having such a strong car, I can't wait to get to Florida. I was talking with my engineers earlier last week and they were really pumped about the car we were bringing to Las Vegas and I think we proved how good it really was, so that gives me a ton of confidence for Homestead."

Homestead is another intermediate track, does that give you confidence?

"Absolutely. We tested there a couple of weeks ago and I got several laps in and practiced running the wall, which is great. The team told me they were prepared to fix the car if I got into the wall so I could really go out there and find the limits."

How hard was it to finish second on Sunday?

"It hurts, right? It hurts to lose like that with just a few laps to go to fresher tires. It’s so good to be driving these Trackhouse Racing Chevys for everybody at AdventHealth, Moose Fraternity, Jockey and Worldwide Express. To keep bringing this kind of speed in the playoffs is a dream come true.”
 

2022 Playoff Standings Before Race 2 of 3 in Round of 8
 

USA Network's "Race for the Championship"

Watch Ross Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez in upcoming episodes of USA Network's "Race for The Championship." The unscripted documentary follows Chastain, Suárez and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams.

USA Network will air a new episode on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Trackhouse Racing PR

