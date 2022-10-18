Keselowski Finishes 17th in Las Vegas

In their second visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 crew made a late-race charge after early handing troubles to finish 17th in Las Vegas.

Starting in the 25th position, Keselowski would find misfortune early after overshooting his pit stall during the first round of green flag stops. Coupled with poor handling issues in the first stage, this would find the King’s Hawaiian Ford in the 30th position, one lap down to end the first stage, which concluded under caution for an incident on track.

Keselowski would start the second stage from the 30th position, moving up to 27th before the caution flew for incident on lap 95. Keselowski would earn the free pass to put him back on the lead lap. The King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang would improve to finish stage two in the 20th position.

Stage three would see a slew of cautions that allowed the No. 6 team to make more adjustments to the King’s Hawaiian Ford, helping Keselowski gain a few more positions on the five restarts that would occur. Keselowski was able to drive from the 26th position, where he started the stage, to the top-15. With the late-race restart intensity, the No. 6 would ultimately finish the day in 17th.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. Race coverage Sunday is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR