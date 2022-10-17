RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Today was my 333rd NASCAR Cup Series start, so it's really cool to be able to add another top-10 finish to our season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We started the race with a tight-handling Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, but our Chevy got freer as we ran. Justin Alexander and the team did a good job addressing various balance issues throughout the day. We definitely made the right call to take tires at the end of the race. We restarted 16th and ended up finishing 10th. We maybe could have had a sixth or seventh-place finish if we would have had a better restart. The No. 22 car won it, and he took tires, too. He took the top from me on the restart, so we were right there. Overall, another solid day." -Austin Dillon