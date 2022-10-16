Monday, Oct 17

Transcript: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Busch, third place after being the wrong way on track at one time. How in the world did you guys pull this off?

KYLE BUSCH: I don't know, just kept fighting in it and digging hard all day long. We had a really fast M&M's Toyota Camry TRD anyway. Not as good as the Penske guys. They really have a hold of this place. We worked on ours all day long and got it better.

Certainly top-5 car and a good third-place finish. Just salvaged what we could there after a lot of ups and downs. Thanks to the guys. They had good pit stops all day. I left a little early on that one that we had a loose wheel, but all in all, we had a good recovery.

Thanks to Rowdy Energy, Interstate Batteries, Rheem, Stanley, Breathe Right. It keeps us a good finish here and hopefully try to get back in the top 10 in points. That's where it's at.

