Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Qualifies 2nd to Pace Ford at Vegas

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
2nd -- Austin Cindric
4th -- Ryan Blaney
5th -- Joey Logano
8th -- Harrison Burton
12th - Chris Buescher
13th - Kevin Harvick
15th -- Michael McDowell
16th -- Chase Briscoe
23rd -- Aric Almirola
24th -- Cole Custer
25th -- Brad Keselowski
26th -- JJ Yeley
34th -- Cody Ware
25th -- Todd Gilliland
36th -- BJ McLeod
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang -- Qualified 2nd
“I feel like I left a little bit on the table, probably in three and four during the run. It was a good lap by Tyler (Reddick). We had great speed in our Autotrader Ford Mustang. It has been since Gateway that all four of our cars made it to the final round, so great job by the team and everybody involved. We have to translate good Saturdays into Sundays. We aren’t in the playoffs anymore but we still want to win races and I think we have a good shot to have a good day tomorrow.”
HOW UNCOMFORTABLE IS THE CAR THROUGH THE BUMPS TO GET THE SPEED YOU NEED? “After I got through one and two I was like, ‘okay, the lap is three-quarters of the way over even though I only finished one corner.’ It is that treacherous over there, especially when you are on low air and trying to max out the car to get the most speed and load as you have had all day. You hit that first bump and you just don't want to overcorrect because that is pretty much a death sentence. I am happy to have a fast car and see what we can do with it tomorrow.”
Ford Performance PR