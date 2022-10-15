RCR Event Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... For the second time this season and the third time of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Austin Hill heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hill made his first start at the track in 2020 and finished 17th. Most recently, earlier this season, Hill started 15th and was involved in a crash at the end of the race forcing him to complete only 188 laps of 200 total. Hill saw a lot of success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during his time in the NASCAR Truck Series. He accumulated two wins (2019, 2020), four top fives, six top 10s and led 80 laps in eight starts. He had an average start of 12.5 and an average finish of 10.1. Hill’s numbers at 1.5-mile tracks have been strong this season. Keeping Tabs on the Playoffs … Austin Hill advanced to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The Round of 12 kicked off at Texas Motor Speedway where Hill finished runner-up. The series went to Talladega after that and Hill won the pole award, swept both stages and finished 14th. At the ROVAL, Hill started in the top 10 but suffered from a power steering issue at the end of Stage 1 that set him back for the entire race. Luckily, he had a good points cushion and after Stage 2, he officially clinched a spot in the next round. This is Hill’s rookie season and his first Playoff appearance. About United Rentals ... United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTE: You advanced to the Round of 8 and now you’re heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track that you’ve seen success at. What’s your mindset? “The Charlotte ROVAL was definitely a tough race for our team. We didn’t give up all day but losing the power steering at the end of the Stage 1 put us in a really bad place. It was a relief knowing we clinched a spot in the Round of 8 but I would have really liked to have a better finish than I did. So, looking forward to getting to Las Vegas to redeem ourselves. This team has busted their tails and because of it, we had a pretty decent points buffer heading into the ROVAL. Now, we can sort of start over with a blank slate at Las Vegas. I love Las Vegas, it’s probably my favorite track on the circuit. I have two wins from the Truck Series, and I’ve always qualified really well and run upfront at the track. Earlier this season, we were running up front and leading laps until we got taken out so that was tough, but we’ll bounce back this weekend. We’ve been working hard in the shop and on the simulator all week and talking about strategy s I think we have a good setup heading into the weekend.”