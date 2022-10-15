Saturday, Oct 15

Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Oct 15 17
“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport.  Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.”   -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR

