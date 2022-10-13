Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the mission for the rest of the season: "I’m definitely bummed (to not be in Round of 8 for the driver championship), but we’re still in it for the owner's championship. I feel Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and Homestead (Miami-Speedway) are really good tracks for me and this No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. We’re going to work hard these next three races to hopefully contend for the owner’s title in Phoenix."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's goals now: "Our focus right now is certainly to maximize every week. Disappointed to be out of the driver championship hunt but our objective is always to maximize points and go for race wins. Having the opportunity still to compete for the owner’s championship is a big deal for us. So there's a lot of motivation to go to try and get our car in the Championship 4 for the owner standings in Phoenix and still be able to compete for a championship. I think the team deserves it. Our company deserves it, and we would certainly love to give that to Mr. H. It would be really cool to have our car win the owner’s championship for him and one of our two cars still eligible for the driver's championship to go win that as well. That’s the goal and we’ll keep pushing."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team’s key ingredient for success in the playoffs: "Our key ingredient is just our team. I feel like I have a great team around me. I’ve always felt that way, and they make me look a lot better than I am very, very, very often. I’m super appreciative of them, the way that they go about their business, the way they let me go about my business and let me be me. We just focus on the things that we can excel at and the things that make us good. That’s the best way for us to be successful, to focus on ourselves and not get consumed by the rest of it."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "This week our goal is to just kick off this round with a strong finish. If we do that, it will be an improvement on the opening races of the first two rounds. That’s what’s plagued us so far in these playoffs. The first time we went to Vegas, we tried something that we felt was good but as the year has gone on, we’ve realized it was in the wrong direction. We’re going back with what we feel is a stronger car and we’ve learned a lot as the season has progressed. I’m confident that we can go there and achieve what we need to."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his journey to make the Round of 8: "Everyone has their own path. My path was really accelerated in each series. When I got to Cup, it was a tremendous learning curve. I think once you get to the Cup Series, it’s just a steep learning curve that nothing can prepare you for. Especially now, the car has made the series ultra-competitive. This level is the best of the best and it’s going to take everything you have to make it to the Championship 4. Making the Round of 8 was our goal at the start of the season, and anything short of that would have seemed like failure. We’re now focused on what we need to do to fight for a championship in Phoenix. It’s one race at a time."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for this weekend at Las Vegas: "This is another track that we’ve already raced at this year with the Next Gen car but so much has changed that there’s not much we can use from that race to prepare for this weekend. It will not only be hotter this time, but we’re also running a different tire than we did in the spring. It’s the same tire we ran at Texas (Motor Speedway) and Kansas (Speedway). It’s a bit softer, which means it will wear out more than before especially on a slick track. We’ve learned a lot about the car since the spring, especially at the most recent mile-and-a-half mile tracks which gives us some confidence for this weekend."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to Las Vegas: "It’s a weird feeling going to Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) this weekend given that we won with Alex (Bowman) in the spring. We can build off of the notes we have from the spring and successes at Kansas (Speedway). Noah (Gragson) has done a great job filling in for Alex and we will still have a shot on repeating our success this Sunday. Like we have done all year, we have to focus being clean on pit road, maximizing all of our opportunities and not taking ourselves out of the race. When we do that, I don’t think there is a team on pit road that can beat us."

