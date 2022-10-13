Petty GMS Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

|
- Jones at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: With four races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, teams return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for their second stop at the 1.5-mile track.
Erik Jones will make his 11-career Cup Series start at the track where he has three top-10 finishes with a best finish of eighth on two occasions (Spring 2018 and Fall 2020). Earlier this season the No. 43 team started the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 23rd position and looked poised for a strong finish before a late-race accident took the team out of contention and relegated the FOCUSfactor team to a 31st-place finish.
In the Xfinity Series, Jones has two starts with a best finish of third (2016) and seven laps led. In the Truck Series, Jones has one win (2014) where he led 19 laps on his way to victory lane.
- Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “Las Vegas is a track that was pretty good to us earlier this year as far as our speed. I thought we had probably a top three car but had some issues throughout the day that kept us further back in the field. We drove through the field a couple of times and ended up towards the front at the end. I made a mistake and got myself in the wall and got us a DNF at the end of the day. That was early in the season, and I think we’ve gotten our cars even better since then and I’ve learned a lot since then as a driver with this car and what it wants. I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas and see if we have similar speed and can have another solid run.”
