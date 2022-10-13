Petty GMS Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas dating back to 2017. Included on his stat sheet are three Top-20 finishes, including a personal best of 10th place during the second race of the 2020 season. Earlier this year back in March, the veteran finished in 20th position.

In seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has earned one pole (2014), and three Top-10 results including last year's fall race, where he led 17 laps. Dillon also won the pole in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event back in 2013, and finished inside the Top-10 in both of his series starts at the speedway, with a best result of fourth place.

- Feeling Lucky: Petty GMS welcomes a new partner in Lucky29 Liquors to the No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend. More specifically, Dillon will be promoting the brand's "Casino Edition" vodka, one of the best-selling products in their lineup of spirits. With a fitting name for the market, Ty Dillon looks to have luck on his side as he aims for his second Top-10 finish of the season.

- About Lucky29 Liquors: Founded in 2018, Lucky29 Liquors is based in Napa Valley, CA and brings an unprecedented number of premium spirits under one brand, all created with their proprietary distillation and filtering techniques. According to the brand, Lucky29 is inspired by and founded on luck and the different ways our lives are enriched by the many forms that luck can take. Crafted with Lucky29’s proprietary distillation & bottling process, each of our spirits embodies an element of the good fortune we all hope to experience in life: Good Health, Financial Security, and Long term Friendships, just to name a few. We believe the Lucky29 brand offers more than a coincidental pathway of good fortune to our consumers. It provides an enhancement of those characteristics that make our spirits one of a kind. We believe that each bottle we produce represents an element of the good fortune we experience which is why we are including one of 29 unique statements and symbols of good luck on every bottle. Do You Feel Lucky? Come visit us at lucky29liquors.com.

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at the Las Vegas. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

- From the Drivers Seat: Dillon's thoughts on returning to LVMS:

"I really like the racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway provides. The place is fast, but it allows us drivers to search around for grip as the run progresses. I feel like the track suits my driving style, and we've been lucky to have found some success there throughout the years. In the spring, we had a decently fast No. 42 Camaro, but our intermediate program has improved a lot since then, so I'm excited to see what we can make of our return this weekend.”