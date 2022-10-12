Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 SRS Distribution Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has earned one win and three top-10 finishes at Las Vegas in the NXS

He has led 96 laps at Las Vegas

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 340 laps, recorded five wins, 15 top five and 25 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season "It would be great to lock ourselves in to the championship race this weekend. We need to have a really good three races coming up these next couple of weeks. Vegas is a track I really enjoy, and it’s one of our better mile and-a-half tracks. It would take some pressure off us if we could win this weekend. More than anything, we need to focus on running in the top five these next few races." - AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway