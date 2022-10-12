Thursday, Oct 13

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas 2 Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Oct 12 60
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas 2 Advance

Ross Chastain heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with the purple and white colors of Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Las Vegas marks the first time the Nashville based landmark has adorned Chastain's Chevy.

Earlier this year at Vegas, Chastain led 83 laps in route to a third-place finish. Since then, he has collected 10 additional top-fives. A solid accumulation of top-fives and top-10s has led him to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

When Chastain climbs behind the wheel of the Tootsie's Chevrolet on Sunday at Vegas, he will start the race six points above the playoff cutoff line and third in the standings.

 

Las Vegas is the first of three races in the Round 8, with upcoming races at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 23 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 30, before the Round of 4 and final race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

The Alva, Florida native earned his first Cup Series career win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 27. Chastain had a thrilling three-wide battle in the closing laps to secure his and Trackhouse Racing's first Cup win. In April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Chastain captured his second Cup win. In total this season, he has accumulated 11 top-fives, 17 top 10s and 624 laps led.

Last weekend on the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Chastain finished 37th after making contact with the wall and damaging his No. 1 Chevy. Quick repair work by the crew, and earning 10 bonus points and one stage point by winning Stage 2 gave Chastain enough points to advance to the Round of 8.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 2:30 p.m. ET.
 

USA Network's "Race for the Championship"

Watch Ross Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez in upcoming episodes of USA Network's "Race for The Championship." The unscripted documentary follows Chastain, Suárez and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams.

USA Network will air a new episode on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Tootsie's Chevrolet

Some people have said that’s its really a surprise to see you in the Playoffs, what do you say to them?

"We’ve prepared to do what we’ve done. But until you do it in the Cup Series, I couldn’t legitimately tell you that we were going to lead all of the laps we have led, have the finishes we have, win the races, etc. That’s wild. Until you do it, I don’t know how anyone could say it’s going to happen. We’ve done a lot of things we set out to do."

Could you imagine five years ago going on to the Round of 8?

"I couldn't have imagined five months ago. Go back three or four years ago and I got my opportunity with CGR and I am forever grateful.

"Here we are still rolling on in the Playoffs with Trackhouse Racing and the No. 1 team."

You sound very optimistic about intermediate tracks coming up?

"Yeah, I'm full on focusing on Las Vegas, not looking back at the Roval. Our intermediate program is strong. I have full confidence going into these two weeks at intermediate tracks. Our cars are strong."
 

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance This Week in Motorsports: October 11-17, 2022 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.