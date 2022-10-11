Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas.

Keselowski at Las Vegas

Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.

Keselowski first won in Las Vegas in 2014 after starting from the second position and leading 53 laps. He followed that with wins two years apart in 2016 and 2018. Dating back to 2013, the 2012 Cup Champion has finished outside the top-10 at Vegas just twice (13 th – 2020 fall, 24 th – 2022 spring).

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 11.1 with two poles (2013, 2017). Overall he has eight top-10 qualifying efforts.

Keselowski also has a win at Vegas in the Xfinity Series (2014) with four overall top-10s in 10 NXS starts. He also made one truck start back in 2005.

Matt McCall at Las Vegas

McCall enters the weekend in his 13 th Cup start at LVMS. Overall he has an 18.9 average result with four top-10s, including a win with Kurt Busch in 2020.

McCall and the No. 1 team led 29 laps in the fall race two years ago, one of his three Cup wins overall. Last fall they ran eighth, and this spring he finished 24 th with the No. 6 team.

In the last six races in Vegas, McCall has led his team and driver to three top-10 qualifying efforts, including a career-best fifth with Kurt Busch in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Las Vegas:

“Vegas has been a really good track to me over the years and a place I feel pretty comfortable and confident at. We’ve come a long way since the spring race with still work to be done, but I’m excited to see our improvements since the first race and see what we can do in the King’s Hawaiian Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 14th last weekend on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On the Car

King’s Hawaiian returns for its third race with the No. 6 team. Known for its famous soft and fluffy dinner rolls, King’s Hawaiian has launched its Million Dollar Showdown, a sweepstakes that will reward a lucky fan with a cash prize of $1,000,000 and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2023. Keselowski’s machine this weekend will highlight the campaign with a slightly different design than past races. Visit kingshawaiianshowdown.com for full rules and to enter.

