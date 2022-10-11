Gilliland and Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ready for Vegas

"It is exciting to have Ruedebusch Development and Construction back this weekend on our No. 38 Ford Mustang,” Gilliland said. "Last time they were on board we captured our first top-five finish of my Cup career, a moment I’ll never forget. Hopefully, we can deliver a similar run to them this weekend." Gilliland enters Sunday’s 267-lap event focused on building strong runs to finish out his rookie season. “We have done a great job as a team at closing out these last few races,” continued Gilliland. “We really want to keep these strong runs going heading into Las Vegas this weekend and beyond to this final stretch.” Gilliland and the Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang No. 38 will tackle Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.