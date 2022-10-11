McDowell Optimistic Going into Las Vegas

"I feel like we are as strong as we ever have been to close out a season,” said McDowell. “Our performances have shown that, too. Blake and the team have brought great cars to the race track each week, and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Luber-Finer Ford Mustang has been gaining more speed as the season’s end draws closer. We have had the performances we expect, and outside of circumstances beyond our control, have gotten the results we expect as well. We will give it all we have this weekend and hope to play the spoiler." With four races left in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, McDowell and the Love’s team are searching for their first win of the year. They have come close this season. "It's going to be hard, but I know we can do it," said McDowell. “We’ve worked hard to put the whole ‘deal’ together, and if we can play our cards right, we will be in contention at the end of the race. At tracks like Kansas, Texas, and even Las Vegas earlier in the season, we had a top-10 car. We just need to execute in every phase of the race. If we can do that, there will be a chance to get that win this weekend." McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops/Luber-Finer Ford team will race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.