Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really disappointed in the way that our race ended today in Charlotte. We ran clean all race and had a chance at stealing a really good finish, but I ran off track and put us in a bad position. Frustrated, but with the end of the race being so hectic, I feel like it was bound to happen. I’m thankful to QuickChek for the support and to my guys for sticking with it. We'll head to Las Vegas and hope to rebound next weekend!”