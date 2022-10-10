Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte

Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 17th, Finished 9th / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 37th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 12th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (8th with 3,104 points, two points above top-eight cutoff… advances to Round of 8)

● Kevin Harvick (16th with 2,006 points)

● Aric Almirola (20th with 685 points)

● Cole Custer (25th with 550 points)

Playoff Standings to Begin Round of 8:

1. Chase Elliott (4,046 points) +31

2. Joey Logano (4,026 points) +11

3. Ross Chastain (4,021 points) +6

4. Christopher Bell (4,018 points) +3

5. William Byron (4,015 points) -3

6. Ryan Blaney (4,015 points) -3

7. Denny Hamlin (4,013 points) -5

8. Chase Briscoe (4,009 points) -9

Failed to Advance to Round of 8:

9. Kyle Larson (3,102 points) -2

10. Daniel Suárez (3,095 points) -9

11. Austin Cindric (3,091 points) -13

12. Alex Bowman (3,015 points) -89

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his eighth top-five and 15th top-10 of the season. It was his second top-five and third top-10 in five career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Roval.

● Harvick’s second-place result bettered his previous best finish at the Roval – third, earned in 2019.

● Harvick led once for four laps to increase his laps-led total at the Roval to 38.

● Harvick has now led 11,475 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 15,991 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

● Briscoe earned his seventh top-10 of the season and his first top-10 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Roval.

● This was Briscoe’s third straight top-10. He finished fifth Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and 10th last Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● Briscoe’s ninth-place result bettered his previous best finish at the Roval – 22nd, earned in his first start at the track last October.

● Briscoe finished seventh in Stage 1 to earn four bonus points and eighth in Stage 2 to earn three more bonus points.

● Almirola earned his 15th top-15 of the season and his second top-15 in five career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Roval.

Race Notes:

● Christopher Bell won the Bank of America Roval 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at the Roval. His margin over Harvick was 1.790 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 10 laps.

● Twenty-seven of the 39 drivers in the Bank of America Roval 400 finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“This is a tough racetrack just to get a good finish because of the fact that it turns into being rough at the end. We were half a lap from getting to the white (flag) and probably winning the race, but just not quite as good on the restart compared to Christopher (Bell) and his new tires, but still a great day. I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold off Kyle (Busch), so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance.” – Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

“What a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there’s a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up. It took every bit of it there at the end. To be easily in, then that debris caution comes out, still I thought we had a really good shot of making it in. Get wrecked on the backstretch. Crazy at the end of these races, especially the road-course race, how much can change so quickly. I had no idea we were even going to have a shot. Truthfully, I knew we were probably out. I saw the 2 (Austin Cindric) wreck, I thought maybe there’s still a chance. We had so much fresher tires than anybody. Johnny (Klausmeier, crew chief) pumped them way up to qualifying pressures, let me go attack, have the ball in my hands. Super proud of this race team. Pretty cool day for Ford Performance Racing. Looking forward to the Round of 8. A lot of really, really good racetracks for me. If we can get to Phoenix, we know we’ve got a good car there, too. It’s weird (in these slick conditions). Seems like dirt guys, especially sprint car guys, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, (Christopher) Bell, you’re slipping and sliding so much. You have more power than you can typically put down. It’s similar to a sprint car. The sprint car background definitely helps when you come to a place like this. Cool to see a sprint car guy win and another one move on in the playoffs.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the South Point 400 on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is the seventh race of the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs and the first race in the Round of 8. The South Point 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR