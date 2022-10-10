RCR NCS Post Race Report: ROVAL

“Overall, it was a solid day for our 3CHI team. We brought a really fast race car to the ROVAL and we followed our strategy. We did a lot of things right, but we’re naturally disappointed because we wanted to win today since we've had a lot of speed on road courses this year. Unfortunately, we had a little hiccup on our Stage 2 pit stop that forced us to take long when we refueled and we lost track position in the third stage. We fell a little bit behind, but we were in a position where if a caution had come out we could have been okay. I pushed really, really hard to try to close the gap to the No. 9 car and burned my tires up. When those cautions came at the end of the race, I didn’t have much left to lean on.” -Tyler Reddick