Petty GMS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

- Jones at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: For the fifth year, teams will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway and utilize their road course skills to compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Erik Jones will make his fifth-career Cup Series start on the 2.28-mile course. In his previous four starts at the 17-turn track, Jones has a best finish of third in 2020 with one lap led.
- Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have a few chances to see Erik Jones before the race:
- Window of Hope: For the second year, teams will show their support of breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer by featuring pink window nets for the ROVAL race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of Kurt Busch’s Window of Hope program. Following the Bank of America ROVAL, drivers will sign the outside of the window net and the nets will be auctioned off through the NASCAR Foundation with proceeds benefitting Atrium Health Foundation’s Levine Cancer Institute Project PINK. The auction will be live October 10 – 17, 2022. To bid on the window net of Erik Jones, Ty Dillon and other drivers, please visit www.nascarfoundation.
- Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “The ROVAL should be a good race. I feel like we’ve gotten our road course cars better. Watkins Glen was a good day for us getting a top 10. I think the ROVAL hopefully is an improvement on that and getting closer to that top five mark and being a little bit faster and a little bit more in contention than we were at Watkins Glen. I’ve run good at the ROVAL in the past, but still kind of figuring out the Next Gen car on the road courses and trying to get a bit stronger there.”
PGMS PR