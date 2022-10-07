“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.” -- NASCAR
NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement
Friday, Oct 07
Speedway Digest Staff
