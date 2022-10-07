Friday, Oct 07

NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Oct 07 7
NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement

“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.” -- NASCAR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.