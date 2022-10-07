RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

|
This Week’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... Austin Hill will make his third Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL) this weekend. Of his two starts, he grabbed a best finish of 18th last season. Hill, the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year, has five road-course starts this season. He started in the top-five in all of those starts and accumulated three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. His best road-course finish this season was second at Circuit of the Americas. Hill’s road course numbers have been strong, and he hopes to continue the streak at the ROVAL for the first cut-off race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.
Keeping Tabs on the Playoffs … Austin Hill punched his ticket to the post-season in the first race of 2022 with a win at Daytona International Speedway. The Playoffs kicked off two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway where Hill started ninth and finished runner-up. Most recently, Hill swept both stages at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend and led 60 laps. He was shuffled out of the mix at the end of the race and ended up finishing 14th but the team gathered a good number of points heading into the final race of the Round of 12. Currently, Hill is fourth in the Playoff standings, 43 points above the cutline. Obviously, a win would be the best outcome but staying out of trouble and gaining as many points as possible at the ROVAL on Saturday will be the goal.
Sunoco Rookie of the Year … Austin Hill officially clinched NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors after last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hill joins a long list of prestigious winners including fellow RCR drivers Kevin Harvick (2000) and Austin Dillon (2012).
Wreaths Across America (WAA) … WAA’s mission to REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH is carried out by coordinating local fundraising efforts and wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,158 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. Bennett Family of Companies is passionate about many things. The love they have for our country and armed forces is at the top of this list. In addition, patriotism is one of the core values at Bennett. Bennett took on the cause of Wreaths Across America to provide trucking assistance and fundraising support for a purpose that touches so many of our employees, drivers, and agents. In 2017, Bennett’s first year of being involved with Wreaths Across America, we helped arrange one truck and trailer to pick up wreaths where they are harvested and created in Columbia Falls, Maine. 2022 marks Bennett’s sixth year being involved with WAA. They have hauled over 65,000 wreaths in total since 2017. Here’s the link to the donation page on the National Wreaths Across America website: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0213.
About Bennett Family of Companies ... McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:
Heartbreaker last weekend at Talladega, but you won your first pole award, swept the stages, and led a lot of laps – does that mean anything heading into the final race of the Round of 12?
“It definitely does mean something. We were so close on Saturday, and we just got shuffled out of the mix at the end. I couldn’t get the push that I needed to make it back out front and then we ran out of laps. But we were the dominant car all day long. We had speed, which we also showed on Friday when we won the pole, and we worked really hard on strategy and preparation for the race. The guys at RCR and ECR deserved the win because of everything they do week in and week out. As much as that one was hard to get over, we made a statement. They knew we were there, and they knew that we’re a force to be reckoned with. We’ve had a really strong road course program this season and I’ve put up some really good stats. I’ve been really close to the win a few times this season and I think the ROVAL is where we can get it done. Having a decent number of points heading into the race is nice but the only thing that can make you comfortable is the win. I know my guys will bring another fast car this weekend and we’ll take everything we’ve learned from road courses this season and really execute. I’m looking forward to getting on the track for practice and hopefully we’re on it right when we unload.”