RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

This Week’s Whelen / National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL) this weekend. There have been five road course races so far this season and Creed has two top-10 finishes and a best finish of eighth at Watkins Glen International. Momentum on his Side ... Creed has had two strong runs in the last two weeks beginning at Texas Motor Speedway, where he started 13th and finished seventh. This past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Creed was able to salvage a 12th-place finish in a crazy superspeedway race. All in all, Creed has three top fives and 11 top 10s in 28 races so far this season and is still looking for his first win. The team has made a lot of positive progress throughout Creed’s rookie season and is completely focused on winning. Creed is currently holding on to 14th-place in the driver standings with 630 points. National Fallen Firefighters Foundation … This weekend is extra special for Sheldon Creed and Whelen as they are honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) with a special paint scheme for Saturday’s race. Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet has the 2022 Roll of Honor names on the decklid and a patriotic look with the NFFF logo on the hood. This weekend is the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate. Our mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes and to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. Each October, the Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Thousands attend the weekend activities held at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The weekend features special programs for families and co-workers along with moving public ceremonies. Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay. About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTE: This weekend you’re running a special paint scheme for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. What does that mean to you? “I’m really excited to run this paint scheme at the ROVAL. I have always loved showing appreciation to first responders when we can and this one is really special for Whelen, too. The car looks awesome and it’s going to look great on the track. This weekend is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and I will have the names of firefighters who died in the line of duty on my car and that’s a really big honor for me. I’d love to get a win for them.” You’re making your debut at the ROVAL. What’s your mindset like? “We had an overall good day last weekend at Talladega, and I hope we can keep that momentum going at the ROVAL. This will be my first start on the road course, so I’ve been focused on doing my homework and working in the simulator to get used to the layout. It’s hard to know what to expect until you get on track. Practice will be really important for my team and I so we can know what kind of car we have right off the bat. Hopefully we qualify well and then we can start in the front and out of trouble. The weather doesn’t look like it will be an issue, so we won’t have to worry about rain tires. My guys have brought me really fast cars and we’ve been in the mix and leading laps so we just need to put it all together and hopefully we can do that this weekend.”