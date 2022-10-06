Hendrick Motorsports welcomes iconic tech brand HP Inc. as new corporate sponsor

Iconic technology company HP has joined Hendrick Motorsports as a team sponsor thanks to a marketing and innovation agreement that will see the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions utilize its leading hardware and software solutions.



The new relationship will debut during the 2022 Cup Series playoffs and see the HP brand featured as a full-season associate sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports and its four teams. The Z by HP logo will appear on a variety of team equipment, including pit boxes, transporters and radio headsets.



As it pursues a third consecutive NASCAR title, Hendrick Motorsports will employ a range of HP technology highlighted by the powerful Z by HP portfolio that includes high-performance workstation laptops, desktops, displays and solutions. By providing exceptional hardware and software tailor-made for data science and analytics teams, HP’s solutions will enhance performance on and off the track.



“Z by HP delivers high-performance technology solutions for the most demanding professional workflows, and it’s exciting to work with Hendrick Motorsports, a proven winner in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “We want to provide Hendrick Motorsports with the competitive edge to win by helping turn complex data into actionable insights.”



Among other leading-edge technology, Hendrick Motorsports will use HP’s most powerful desktop workstation, the HP Z8 G4, and its pro-performance mobile workstation, the ZBook Studio G9. In addition, Z by HP’s Data Science Solutions will help unlock new tiers of performance by significantly reducing time to completion for multiple operations and providing visibility into all concurrent workflows simultaneously.



“We’re thrilled to welcome HP to the Hendrick Motorsports family, and we look forward to winning races with this world-renowned brand,” said Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews. “Our team now has access to some of the most powerful technology available anywhere, and we can’t wait to share the HP story with millions of NASCAR fans.”



For more information, visit HP.com.

HMS PR